West Virginia reported a record 524 Covid-19 cases on Friday along with eight more Covid-related deaths, including two from Fayette County.
In its daily report, the Department of Health and Human Resources also said there were 4,987 active cases and a positive test rate of 3.77 percent, pulling the cumulative rate to 2.91 percent. There were also a record 240 patients hospitalized for the disease at the time of the report.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County along with a 93-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 90-year-old man from Wetzel County, an 84-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 55-year-old man from Cabell County, and two from Monongalia County – an 82-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man.
In Raleigh County, the case count eased its recent pace with an additional nine new cases pushing its total to 834. Since Oct. 1, the county has added 296 cases, a 55 percent spike.
Two more staff members at Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley have been infected with the disease, bringing the total at the facility to seven – six staff and one patient.
Princeton Health Care Center, the site of a significant outbreak earlier this year, reported three more cases among its staff in the Friday report. The facility had 93 cases and 24 deaths before the latest outbreak.
Mercer County added 19 cases, the most of any of the nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market. Summers and Wyoming counties each added 12 cases in the Friday report.
Case reports elsewhere around the region were more benign, with Greenbrier County adding four cases, Monroe three, Nicholas two, Fayette one and McDowell staying put at 126 total cases.
The West Virginia Department of Education will issue its color-coded map, which measures virus transmission rates, at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The map dictates which school districts can be open and which will have to be in distance learning. The DHHR map on Friday showed Wyoming County in orange – which would keep the schools there closed to in-person instruction. Four other counties, none in southern West Virginia, are also in orange with Mingo County being the only county in red, the most restrictive color.
Free DHHR testing will be held Saturday and Sunday in Wyoming County, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, at the Old Board of Education, 19 Park St., Pineville.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,650), Boone (380), Braxton (69), Brooke (239), Cabell (1,494), Calhoun (36), Clay (63), Doddridge (71), Fayette (787), Gilmer (64), Grant (198), Greenbrier (204), Hampshire (140), Hancock (230), Hardy (107), Harrison (673), Jackson (406), Jefferson (614), Kanawha (3,732), Lewis (101), Lincoln (258), Logan (785), Marion (405), Marshall (358), Mason (179), McDowell (126), Mercer (781), Mineral (232), Mingo (632), Monongalia (2,329), Monroe (260), Morgan (154), Nicholas (190), Ohio (585), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (33), Pocahontas (72), Preston (208), Putnam (926), Raleigh (834), Randolph (419), Ritchie (46), Roane (114), Summers (131), Taylor (170), Tucker (65), Tyler (43), Upshur (268), Wayne (605), Webster (35), Wetzel (202), Wirt (55), Wood (647), Wyoming (321).