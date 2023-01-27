charleston, w.va. – Covid-related deaths fell back to zero in the Friday report by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) after jumping to 14 the day before.
Other pandemic indicators headed in the opposite direction.
Acvtive Covid cases moved higher for the third consecutive day, rising to 934 from 805. While approaching 1,000, it has stayed below that mark for five consecutive days and 10 days in the last 12.
Similarly, the state’s positive test rate climbed from 8.67 percent to 9.58 percent, the sixth straight day and the 12th day in the last 13 that it has been in single digits.
Hospitalizations for treatment of the highly infectious disease continued a steady decline, falling to 223 in the Friday report from 244 the day before. It was the 14th straight day the number stayed below 300.
The number of patients in an intensive care unit fell by a third, from 39 to 26, hitting its lowest point since recording a 24 on Dec. 18, and spending the 14th consecutive day below 50.
