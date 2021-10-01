The number of Covid-related deaths and the number of active Covid cases moved higher in the Friday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) as Gov. Jim Justice once again warned during a pandemic press briefing that “we all know we’re going to lose people, don’t we?”
The number of deaths reported Friday was 52 — 37 for the regular daily report and 17 from a reconciliation of death certificates.
Active cases rose for the second consecutive day, up to 14,014 from 13,344 two days ago but down from a record 29,744 on Sept. 16.
Justice and others on the state’s pandemic team believe the state is cresting now with the most recent urge of cases, and despite deaths and active cases turning back up in the Friday report, hospital care statistics continued moving sideways if not slightly down.
Hospitalizations were at 958 in the Friday report, down from 968 the previous day and the record 1,012 on Sept. 24. On Sept. 20, hospitalizations were at 954.
The number of patients in intensive care units was at 269, down from 277 from Thursday’s report. The number of patients on ventilator support was 172, down from 186.
Before the current surge began around July 4, the previous high for hospitalizations was 818, ICU care 219 and ventilator support 104 – all set back in early January.
New confirmed cases came in at 1,645, down from 1,961.
The DHHR confirmed the Covid-related deaths of a 70-year-old female from Cabell County, a 63-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year-old male from Mingo County, an 83-year-old male from Harrison County, a 70-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year-old male from Ritchie County, a 72-year-old male from Mingo County, a 79-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 63-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 72-year-old female from Wood County, a 62-year-old female from Wood County, a 42-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old male from Marion County, a 60-year-old male from Mercer County, a 95-year-old female from Morgan County, a 41-year-old male from Taylor County, a 76-year-old male from Logan County, a 67-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 55-year-old male from Harrison County, a 62-year-old male from Jackson County, a 44-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 58-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 96-year-old female from Morgan County, an 81-year-old male from Boone County, an 84-year-old female from Ohio County, an 89-year-old male from Fayette County, a 91-year-old female from Mason County, a 56-year-old male from Fayette County, a 50-year-old female from Harrison County, a 67-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 55-year-old female from Braxton County, a 71-year-old male from Marion County, a 47-year-old male from Randolph County, an 86-year-old female from Marshall County, and a 67-year-old female from Mercer County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 61-year-old male from Taylor County, a 60-year-old male from Ritchie County, a 74-year-old female from Tucker County, a 30-year-old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year-old female from Randolph County, a 79-year-old male from Monroe County, an 85-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old male from Randolph County, a 72-year-old female from Lincoln County, a 60-year-old female from Roane County, an 82-year-old female from Wetzel County, a 60-year-old female from Barbour County, a 95-year-old female from Braxton County, a 75-year-old female from Mercer County and an 81-year-old male from Cabell County.