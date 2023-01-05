Another day of double-digit Covid-related deaths has pushed the state’s total to 7,704 as most signs confirm a surge in the prevalence of the highly contagious disease.
The state announced 17 more deaths in its Thursday report a day after recording 15.
Thursday’s tally included three deaths from The Register-Herald’s primary market, two of the victims relatively young – a 57-year-old male from McDowell County, a 66-year-old female from Wyoming County and a 95-year-old male from Fayette County.
Other metrics were talking the same story.
The positive test rate made the most dramatic statement, jumping to 23.05 percent, the highest it has been since registering a 23.42 percent on Jan. 31 of last year. A cautionary note: The reading may be adjusted downward as single-day spikes in the test rate have been in the past.
The high water mark for the rate was established Jan. 19 of 2022 when it hit 27.11 percent. On Thursday, the rate spent its 11th consecutive day in double digits.
The number of active Covid cases in West Virginia was up again, too, climbing to 1,491 from its 1,439 reading on Wednesday, marking the 22nd consecutive day above 1,000.
Across the region, actives were at 84 in Raleigh County, up from 75 two days ago. Nicholas County, too, was up, rising to 21 from 14 in the Tuesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Mercer, too, was up from Tuesday’s report, climbing from 57 to 67, while Greenbrier County fell from 28 to 17. Other counties were either flat or down marginally from the Tuesday reading.
Hospitalizations for treatment of the disease were down on Thursday, falling to 342 from 363, spending their ninth day above 300.
Also down, the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit pulled back from 56 on Wednesday to 51 in the Thursday reading, but still notching the sixth day in the past seven above 50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.