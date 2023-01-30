charleston, w.va. – The state reported 14 more Covid-related deaths on Monday since its last update on Friday, pushing the state total to 7,836.
The count of other measurements of the highly contagious disease moved higher, too.
Hospitalizations for treatment of the disease reversed course on Sunday with 236 patients being treated for the disease, up from 224 on Saturday. It was the 17th consecutive day the number has stayed below 300.
Likewise, the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit climbed to 30 from 26 from Saturday to Sunday for the 17th straight day below 50 and the 11th consecutive day below 40.
The state’s positive test rate remained in a tight range, climbing to 8.95 percent from 7.10 percent, the ninth consecutive day and the 15th in the last 16 in single digits.
The number of active Covid cases jumped from 795 to 901 over the weekend, staying below 1,000 for the eighth consecutive day but adding 106 cases since counting 662 cases on Friday.
In its latest report, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old female from Nicholas County, an 85-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year-old male from Putnam County, a 71-year-old male from Wayne County, a 90-year-old female from Mingo County, an 89-year-old male from Harrison County, an 85-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 71-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 56-year-old male from Wayne County, a 75-year-old female from Mercer County, an 86-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 93-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old female from Kanawha County and an 87-year-old male from Kanawha County.
