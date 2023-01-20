The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state moved higher in the state’s Friday report as deaths also jumped from 0 to 12 over the previous 24 hours, pushing the total to 7,802 deaths attributed to the highly infectious disease.
Nine of the daily deaths were people, men and women, who were at least 80 years old.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) recorded 962 active cases in the state, up from 889 the day before but staying below 1,000 for the fifth consecutive day.
The positive test rate was on the move to higher levels, too, climbing from 7.56 percent on Wednesday to 8.53 percent on Thursday – but staying in single digits for the sixth straight day.
Hospitalizations, meanwhile, continued to tick down, falling from 273 to 265 from Thursday to Friday, the seventh straight day below 300.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit fell from 40 to 38 over the previous 24 hours, staying below 50 for the seventh consecutive day.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old female from Boone County, an 81-year old male from Mason County, an 84-year old male from Roane County, a 94-year old female from Wood County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Roane County, a 61-year old male from Summers County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County and an 85-year old female from Raleigh County.
