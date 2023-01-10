Covid-related deaths in West Virginia are trending up at a clip not seen since last winter.
With 19 such deaths reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Tuesday, West Virginia has counted 77 deaths from Covid complications in the past week – a rate of 11 per day. In all of December, the DHHR counted 61 deaths to the highly infectious disease and 89 in November. Even September and August had lower daily death rates – 4.33 and 4.03 respectively – than what the state has seen in the early days of the new year.
The first three months of 2022, the darkest of days so far during the pandemic, the state produced a double-digit daily death rate that tops what is happening now. In January of last year, the state recorded 427 deaths for a daily rate of 13.77. In February, 554 deaths resulted in a rate of 19.78 deaths a day on average, and in March the state counted 506 deaths for a rate of 16.32 deaths a day.
As of Tuesday’s report, there have been 7,749 Covid deaths in West Virginia.
Other Covid statistics had been trending up as well over the past few weeks but seem to be moderating the past couple of days.
While the daily positive test rate climbed back into double digits in the DHHR’s daily report at 11.47 percent after spending three days in the high single digits, it has remained in the low double digits and well below the record-setting rates of last winter when it stayed above 20 percent in all but one day between Jan. 9 and Jan. 26.
Similarly, the number of active Covid cases in the state fell from 1,351 in the Monday report to 1,169 in Tuesday’s count, well below the 1,806 recorded Dec. 31.
The number of patients being treated for the disease in a hospital totaled 317 in the Tuesday report, down two from the day before and down 46 from the 363 reported on Jan. 4, which serves as the highest reading since a 378 on Aug. 17. The record of 1,097 was set Feb. 2 of last year during a stretch of 12 consecutive days when the number was above 1,000.
In its Tuesday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 78-year-old male from Ohio County, a 67-year-old male from Mercer County, a 63-year-old male from Harrison County, a 74-year-old female from Pocahontas County, a 76-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old female from Ritchie County, an 84-year-old female from Harrison County, an 88-year-old female from Fayette County, an 84-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old female from Marshall County, a 70-year-old male from Marion County, a 58-year-old female from Fayette County, an 85-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 68-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year-old male from Marion County, a 74-year-old female from Kanawha County and a 98-year-old female from Mason County.
By J. Damon Cain
