W.Va. officials urge people to get 2nd Covid booster

With a second Covid vaccine booster dose on the verge of approval, state officials are urging those 50 and older to get the extra shot.
“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) must follow the FDA (Federal Drug Administration, which approved the extra dose Tuesday),” Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Tuesday.
The White House has already given its commitment to be on board with the extra dose, he added, which should be administered four months after the first booster.
Marsh said studies in Israel, which started giving the second booster last year, have shown that those 60 and over who got the shot saw a 78 percent reduction in death compared to those who did not in relation to contracting the Omicron BA.2 variant, which is now the predominant variant in the U.S. as well as other countries.
“We will follow the rest of the country,” he said of cases of the new variant in West Virginia. “We are two to four weeks behind the more populated states.”
Marsh said older residents as well as children are more vulnerable to this variant, which is about 30 to 40 times more infectious than the Omicron BA.1 variant, which peaked in late January.
Although the BA.2 variant appears to be no more impactful in relation to severe symptoms than the BA.1, those unvaccinated and without boosters still face the possibility of severe consequences, he said.
Marsh said the U.K. is seeing an upswing in cases, hospitalizations and deaths associated with the BA.2 variant, after all of those statistics dropped drastically in February after the peak of BA.1.
“This really fell on and burdened people who are older than 60,” he said, which is why vaccinations and boosters are being urged for older residents.
The second booster should also be given to anyone 12 and older who is immunocompromised, he added.
“There is likely to be another round of challenges for us,” he said of the new variant, and the level of severity is directly related to getting vaccinated and both booster shots, if eligible for the second booster.
Justice said that the number of those vaccinated and receiving boosters has been slowly increasing, with 2,000 to 3,000 shots administered since last week.
“How many lives were saved (because of those shots)?” he said. “We don’t know. But one life saved is worth our efforts.”
Justice said the numbers of Covid cases in the state keep falling and now are at the lowest since the end of the Delta surge.
All counties are now green on the County Alert System map, but deaths continue, with 51 more reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,794.
With another surge possible, Justice said not getting vaccinated, and especially the boosters for those fully vaccinated, is taking an unnecessary chance.
“Lives saved with the vaccine are totally off the charts,” he said.
Health experts around the country have indicated it is difficult to predict what impact the BA.2 variant may have because of the number of people who have been vaccinated and those who had Covid, recovered and now have a degree of natural immunity.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, said recently that because of the level of immunity in the country, an “uptick” in cases will likely be seen, but “hopefully we won’t see a surge and I don’t think we will.”