As has been the case these past several days, tracking numbers associated with the prevalence of Covid show you may want to take precaution when out and about.
But while active cases, hospitalizations and the daily positive test rate remain high if not higher, deaths have been absent from the report for the past 11 days.
To the contrary, active cases stayed above 1,000 for the 15th consecutive day, climbing from 1,085 in the Wednesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to 1,283 on Thursday.
The positive test rate came in at 10.82 percent, down from 12.41 percent over the previous 24 hours, marking the fourth consecutive day and the sixth day in the last 10 that the rate ended the day in double digits. On Thanksgiving Day, the rate was at 5.42 percent.
The trend line for hospitalizations continued to point higher despite an update by the DHHR that showed the same final count as the day before, at 312. The Wednesday report was adjusted downward, however, from 312 to 306. No matter how the DHHR counts it, the resulting number is at levels not reached since mid-September.
– By J. Damon Cain
