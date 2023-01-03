Hospitalizations for Covid stayed above 300 for the seventh consecutive day in West Virginia while the trend line for the number of people being treated in an intensive care unit has turned up, too, topping 50 over the weekend for the first time since Sept. 14 before landing at 45 in the Tuesday report from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
And while the state agency charged with measuring the prevalence of the highly infectious disease has not counted a related death since last Thursday, leaving total deaths at 7,672, other metrics indicated that the disease is spreading.
The positive test rate moved higher in the Tuesday report to 14.06 percent, up from 11.37 percent recorded Monday. It was the ninth consecutive day the rate had been in double digits.
The number of active cases in the state fell from 1,652 to 1,439 from Monday to Tuesday, according to the DHHR’s tally, but spent a 20th straight day above 1,000.
In southern West Virginia, active cases have risen in all but two counties over the past week, with Raleigh County’s total jumping 19 to 75 and Wyoming County’s total jumping from 17 to 36. Also up were Fayette (19 to 29), McDowell (18 to 20), Monroe (8 to 14), Nicholas (8 to 14) and Summers (6 to 8).
Mercer and Greenbrier counties saw their active cases fall from 64 to 57 and 30 to 28, respectively.
– By J. Damon Cain
