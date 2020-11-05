Confirmed cases of Covid-19 and related deaths continued to mount in the state and across southern West Virginia, according to the Thursday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The state logged 560 additional cases and eight deaths, according to the report, as the nine-county region that constitutes The Register-Herald primary market added 85 cases and four deaths, three coming out of Mercer County, one out of Summers Cunty.
The DHHR confirmed the Covid-related Mercer County deaths of an 89-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman. The Summers fatality was a 90-year-old woman.
Also, the DHHR reported the deaths of a 91-year-old woman from Wetzel County, an 86-year-old man from Cabell County, an 81-year-old woman from Cabell County and an 82-year-old man from Putnam County.
That brings the state’s total to 480 deaths.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph is reporting that all deaths from Mercer County involved individuals who were hospitalized as a result of the virus. The county's coronavirus death toll to date is 35.
All three had been hospitalized at Princeton Community Hospital and were not patients of a nursing home or long-term care center, Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, told the newspaper.
Donithan said community spread of the virus is still occurring. Complicating matters is the fact that many area residents are still refusing to wear a mask or practice social distancing.
“People are not wearing a mask,” Donithan said. “That is a big problem.”
She said residents should not only wear a mask but do it correctly. That involves covering both your mouth and your nose with the mask.
Five regional counties added double-digit cases to their totals on Thursday, led by Raleigh County with 17. Fayette County wasn’t far behind with 15 new cases while Mercer County added 12 more to its tally. Wyoming County added a dozen.
Elsewhere, Greenbrier County added six cases, Monroe and Nicholas counties each added five and Summers added three cases.
Statewide, the daily positive test rate was 3.94 percent on Thursday, pulling the cumulative rate up to 2.99 percent. Confirmed hospitalizations were at 281 and patients in intensive care unit care rose to 93 in the Thursday report, both records.
Cases per county: Barbour (195), Berkeley (1,794), Boone (439), Braxton (82), Brooke (263), Cabell (1,643), Calhoun (37), Clay (70), Doddridge (75), Fayette (827), Gilmer (71), Grant (203), Greenbrier (231), Hampshire (165), Hancock (253), Hardy (113), Harrison (711), Jackson (438), Jefferson (676), Kanawha (3,997), Lewis (132), Lincoln (285), Logan (821), Marion (445), Marshall (494), Mason (189), McDowell (153), Mercer (850), Mineral (294), Mingo (708), Monongalia (2,434), Monroe (273), Morgan (170), Nicholas (201), Ohio (719), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (40), Pocahontas (74), Preston (249), Putnam (1,073), Raleigh (916), Randolph (452), Ritchie (65), Roane (117), Summers (160), Taylor (178), Tucker (68), Tyler (68), Upshur (293), Wayne (651), Webster (38), Wetzel (264), Wirt (59), Wood (856), Wyoming (396).