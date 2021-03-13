W.Va. investigating cause of unreported COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — A team of state epidemiologists is busy working to find out how 165 COVID-19-related deaths recently discovered in West Virginia were not reported, and what to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said Friday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing the process has already found three cases of the original unreported 168 deaths were duplicate errors, which is why the number dropped to 165.
It’s a “quality assurance” process, she said, and is done manually with death certificates and death reports. The failure of 30 hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities around the state to file those death reports is the main reason for the undercount.
Amjad said the manual process that an “epi team” is now conducting is deliberate and will take some time as they cross-check data.
“Right now, it’s about double checking records,” she said, to learn whether the deaths were reported. “We want to make sure those are vetted accurately.”
They will go through all death certificates with the facilities, she said of the epi team, and there have already been a “lot of phone calls” with those facilities involved and a lot of concern expressed from personnel at the facilities.
“Everyone wants to do the right thing,” she said. “Everyone wants to report accurately.”
The process is also about making sure everyone involved at the facilities is educated on what the protocol is.
Amjad said more detailed information on what happened and how it happened will be released when the findings are complete.
“We also want to make sure that we’re very transparent with the public, to make sure that we’re properly reporting the information to the public accurately,” she said. “Getting proper information to the public and being transparent is what we strive for, and we also want to make sure that we get this out there as quickly as possible.”
Justice read the age, gender and county of residence of the 165 on Friday as well as eight more who had died since Wednesday.
Email: cboothe@bdtonline.com