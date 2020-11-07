W.Va. hits more Covid records

As Covid-19 cases are setting records across the country, the highly infectious disease is putting up record-breaking numbers in West Virginia as well.
On Saturday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 655 newly confirmed cases, a record that dwarfs the previous high of 473 recorded on Oct. 28.
On Friday, there were a record 287 people in the state hospitalized with Covid-19, 51 more than a week ago. There were 89 patients receiving treatment in intensive care units, just shy of a record 93 from a day earlier.
The daily positive test rate hit 4.79 percent in Saturday’s report, pushing the cumulative rate above the 3.0 percent mark and settling at 3.03 percent, the highest it has been since April 24.
There are 6,454 active cases in the state, yet another record. The state had 2,146 active cases on Sept. 1, 4,153 on Oct. 1, and 5,558 on Nov. 1.
The statewide trend shows itself in southern West Virginia as well.
In the nine-county region that constitutes The Register-Herald’s primary market, 96 newly confirmed cases were reported Saturday by the DHHR – pushing the total over the past seven days to 470 – a 12.7 percent increase.
Raleigh County, which has added 96 cases in the first week of November, reported 24 daily cases on Saturday. Its cumulative total is now 951, tops in The Register-Herald market.
Mercer County, carrying the second highest regional total of 896, added 25 cases in the Saturday report, 102 in the past seven days.
As is often the case, the State Department of Education’s color-coded map that tracks the prevalence of Covid in each of the state’s 55 counties was at odds with the DHHR map.
The DOE map, released Saturday afternoon, showed five counties in orange and one in red, the more restrictive colors that prohibit schools from holding in-person classes and sports teams from competition.
The DHHR map showed 12 counties in orange, one in red.
Wyoming County, which added 12 confirmed cases in the Saturday report and has added 86 over the past week for a 26 percent hike in its cumulative total, was orange on both maps.
Nicholas, Fayette, Monroe, McDowell and Mercer counties were all a forgiving yellow on the DHHR map, while Greenbrier, Summers and Raleigh counties sported the least restrictive green.
And yet cases in all counties have been marching ahead this first week of November, continuing a trend started in September.
Fayette County added seven cases in the Saturday report, pushing its weekly tally to 46 and its cumulative total to 840.
Greenbrier County added 10 cases on Saturday, 36 this past week. McDowell added eight and 39, respectively, while Summers added three and 34. Monroe County kept its cumulative total at 275, and 11 for the week.
Over the past two days, the DHHR has confirmed the Covid-related deaths of 22 people, seven from the region.
On Saturday, the list included a 72-year-old woman from Mingo County, a 52-year-old man from Mercer County, a 72-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 67-year-old man from Mingo County, an 85-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 80-year-old man from Fayette County, a 68-year-old woman from Wirt County, an 83-year-old woman from Marshall County, a 59-year-old man from Cabell County, a 49-year-old man from Summers County, a 90-year-old woman from Summers County, a 77-year-old woman from Preston County, an 82-year-old man from Boone County, a 90-year-old woman from Boone County and a 98-year-old woman from Boone County.
On Friday, the list included a 77-year-old man from Greenbrier County, a 73-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 66-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Wood County, a 72-year-old man from Fayette County, an 82-year-old man from Putnam County and a 77-year-old man from Jefferson County.
Cases per county: Barbour (217), Berkeley (1,874), Boone (446), Braxton (89), Brooke (282), Cabell (1,783), Calhoun (37), Clay (74), Doddridge (77), Fayette (840), Gilmer (116), Grant (206), Greenbrier (246), Hampshire (175), Hancock (272), Hardy (117), Harrison (731), Jackson (455), Jefferson (700), Kanawha (4,102), Lewis (138), Lincoln (298), Logan (834), Marion (456), Marshall (544), Mason (197), McDowell (167), Mercer (896), Mineral (329), Mingo (728), Monongalia (2,471), Monroe (275), Morgan (177), Nicholas (211), Ohio (764), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (76), Preston (264), Putnam (1,123), Raleigh (951), Randolph (480), Ritchie (69), Roane (119), Summers (169), Taylor (182), Tucker (69), Tyler (80), Upshur (300), Wayne (672), Webster (42), Wetzel (266), Wirt (58), Wood (957), Wyoming (417).