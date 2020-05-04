Charleston – As businesses re-open, including centers that offer physical therapy, during the COVID-19 pandemic, State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp urged West Virginians to proceed with caution.
She said the state could see a rise in the number of infections "if we do this too quickly or not in a disciplined and cautious approach."
Gov. Jim Justice had permitted health care providers to resume elective procedures Thursday and businesses with fewer than 10 employees were allowed to re-open Monday. Nationwide, Friday was the deadliest day of the pandemic, with 2,909 deaths in 24 hours.
According to Justice's order, those businesses must have historically had fewer than 50 customers per day and must ensure social distancing and hygiene practices continue.
Restaurants, which have been offering drive-through and take-out, can now offer outdoor seating. Barber shops, hair salons, nail salons and pet groomers were also permitted to open Monday.
Justice also issued a "safer at home" order to begin Monday, meaning West Virginians are no longer directed to stay home in most cases but strongly encouraged to do so.
During a virtual COVID-19 briefing Monday, Slemp, who is also the commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health, said that re-opening is not "simply going back to normal."
She also urged businesses to allow employees to work remotely when possible and encourage delivery options.
Slemp noted that guidance is still in place requiring no more than two people per 1,000 square feet in retail establishments and three per 1,000 square feet in grocery stores.
She asked older people and people with chronic disease to continue to stay home.
"If you have family members that are at risk and you realize you’re going back to work, recognize that you could bring the virus back to those family members," she said.
She also asked churches, which were already exempt, to consider continuing nontraditional worship services, such as virtual services.
"We are excited about moving back," she said. "We want to begin re-opening. Our ability to do that all depends on our ability to do it cautiously, and a disciplined approach, and collectively moving forward together.”
Also Monday, Justice announced that wellness centers that offer exercise therapy, physical therapy, post-operative therapy or rehabilitative therapy may open next Monday. Those centers must be operated with or by licensed healthcare providers. The announcement does not apply to gyms or other recreational facilities.
He also announced that drive-in movie theaters may re-open next Monday.
Safety guidelines for those businesses can be found by going to coronavirus.wv.gov and clicking on West Virginia Strong – The Comeback.
Slemp noted that gathering size is now limited to 25 instead of five people, but remains limited to five people in hotspot areas.
Gov. Justice announced Monday he was removing Cabell, Wayne and Wood counties from the hotspot list, which is subject to stricter guidelines, including a directive that all businesses shall let employees work from home to the maximum extent possible.
He had announced Sunday he was removing Jackson, Kanawha and Ohio counties. That leaves Marion, Berkeley, Jefferson, Harrison and Monongalia counties on the list.
Slemp also urged West Virginians to wear face coverings and minimize non-essential travel.
Summer meals
State officials also announced West Virginia will receive federal funding for a summer feeding program. Children who already receive free or reduce-priced meals, and those who go to a school where all students receive these meals, will automatically be enrolled.
Families will receive Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) cards, officials said. West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch said families would receive about $300 per child.
Parents and guardians who care for school-age students who do not receive free or reduced-priced school meals may apply at https://www.schoolcafe.com/.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones