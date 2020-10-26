W.Va. has record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations

Charleston — West Virginia now has a record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations as positive cases continue to increase here and around the nation.
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing that 215 Covid-19 patients are in hospitals around the state, the highest number since the pandemic began, adding that the state saw 317 new cases in just 24 hours.
“West Virginia is not immune to this disease,” he said, adding that the virus is “racing” across the country again as the race to get a vaccine continues.
Officials are trying to “get a grip” on what is happening on a national basis, he said.
The nation just saw the highest seven-day average of new positive cases since the pandemic began, he said, averaging 68,767 a day, with two of those days hitting more than 83,000.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said the national problem is growing.
“We are seeing the highest spike that we have seen at any point in time during the entire pandemic,” he said, adding that only one state has an RT value under 1, which indicates the rate of spread, or how many people one positive case infects.
“That means the coronavirus is spreading,” he said.
Marsh said one state, Utah, is rationing some care in intensive care units, which can jeopardize those who may need that level of care but not because of the virus.
“This can overwhelm the health care system as we are seeing in Utah,” he said. “We are seeing more hospitalizations happen since it started. We need to prevent this to avoid issues other states are having.”
Marsh once again emphasized wearing a mask, physical distancing and testing.
Justice also stressed the importance of wearing a mask, saying he knows it is a “nuisance.”
“I know it’s tough. I know that the wearing of the masks is a nuisance but, for crying out loud, compared to people dying, how much of a nuisance is it?” he said. “Absolutely, West Virginia, we’ve got to buckle up just a little bit here for a short period of time and hopefully a vaccine will come very soon.”
The state had seen 424 Covid-related deaths as of Monday.
Outbreaks continue to be reported, with 49 in long-term care facilities, 22 in schools with 74 positive cases, and 14 in churches in 12 counties, including Mercer and Monroe counties.
Justice said the state continues to “run to the fire” in long-term care facilities and schools, praising those connected with school systems for doing a great job handling positive cases.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said she recently addressed members of a church about following protocol, especially the use of masks in the church as well as in the community.
“It is not just about yourself,” she said, “but also the people around you that you love and in your community.”
Amjad said she urged the congregation to wear a mask during the entire service, distance themselves from others, and follow those protocols in the community as well.
Justice also responded to a question about whether the messages from the White House are undercutting his and other experts’ advice here about handling the virus.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said during an interview Sunday that they cannot control the pandemic but will control the vaccine development.
“I absolutely believe the message is not that we forget about trying to prevent it and completely go with the vaccine and therapeutics,” Justice said. “I do not think this administration is telling us, 'Don’t worry about prevention.'”
Justice said as governor he is “telling you that the power we have right now to stop this thing is wearing a mask. I can’t imagine anyone at the White House is saying we should discard this ability to prevent it and the methodology we have been following. No way the White House is going to do that.”
Marsh said people are “very fatigued” with the virus and it is more difficult to “rally around the flag.”
“We do have a significant power to protect ourselves and protect others,” he said, referring to masks, testing and physical distancing. “If we remember those things, we will be way ahead of where we could be in a worst-case scenario.”
Justice said more cases will be expected, not only because of more testing, but also because the weather is turning colder and it is “driving more people inside” for gatherings as well as the election, sports, schools, bringing people in contact with one another.
“Every bit of that is compounding this problem to some level right now,” he said. “But what do you do? Just batten down the hatches? There would be greater consequences if we do nothing.”
Marsh agreed it’s not a matter of shutting down, but just following safety protocol, adding that Covid-19 is not only spreading again in this country but around the world more now than ever.
“Regardless of the cause,” he said, people have to prepare and protect themselves.
Justice said, in a response to a question about reinstating some restrictions, that he does not plan to do that, but “everything has to always be on the table.”
“We are watching everything and listening to the experts,” he said, and they guide his decisions. “That is what they are here for. That is why we listen. They have the expertise and that is what is going to drive us. They are doing good work and we listen to them.”
Justice said one response to the spread will be to once again increase testing opportunities for residents, enhancing the recent Aggressive Testing initiative to try to find positive cases that may be spreading the virus.
“I just really get the feeling in my gut that we need to step it up one more notch regarding our testing,” he said. “We need to continue expediting our tests and we need to do more and more … I’m not yet sure exactly what it’s going to look like; all I know is that we’re going to do even more than we have been doing.”
The state now is working with two pharmacy chains, Walgreens and Fruth, which provide free testing.
On another issue, Justice said he is making a broadband announcement later this week that is “phenomenal, off the charts,” compared to previous initiatives.
“In the very, very near future we are going to have broadband and high-speed connectivity across this state in a really modern and terrific way,” he said, a service that is essential to schools.
Justice said the “final touches” are now being put on the announcement and it may be ready by Wednesday or Friday.
