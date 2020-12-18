With the third worst Covid-19 transmission rate in the country, West Virginia added more bad numbers on top of deteriorating conditions in the Mountain State, according to the latest data reported Friday by the Department of Health and Human Services.
By the DHHR’s Friday count, the state had 20 more deaths – incuding five from the region – in the previous 24 hours, the daily test rate came in at 7.28 percent, there were a record 22,028 active cases and 1,266 new Covid cases.
Active cases have stayed above 20,000 for six consecutive days and eight of the past nine days.
The state’s transmission rate was 1.13, according to Rt.live, ahead of only California and Maine by Friday afternoon.
Hospitalizations in the state were down 28 off a record high to end the day at 753. On Dec. 1, there were 622 hospitallizations.
Intensive care unit patients numbered 193 in the Friday report, it, too, off its record of 207 set Monday. Also, there were a reported 82 patients on ventilator support.
In the 21 days since Thanksgiving, the daily positive test rate has been above 5.0 percent 20 days and above 7.0 percent 12 days with Friday marking the fifth consecutive day for the percentage to be at that level or above.
Mercer, Greenbrier and Raleigh counties continued posting significant increases with each adding 54, 41 and 24 cases, respectively.
The nine-county region that serves as The Register-Herald’s primary market posted 181 new Covid cases on Friday and now stands nine cases short of 10,000. The state has a cumulative 69,751 cases.
According to the widely cited database at Johns Hopkins University, there have been 312,219 deaths in the United States as of Friday afternoon and 17.3 million related illnesses.
The New York Times reported 3,293 Covid deaths and 238,189 new cases in the United States on Thursday, each up respectively 39 percent and 18 percent over a 14-day reporting period.
On Friday, the DHHR confirmed the Covid deaths of a 60-year-old woman from Barbour County, a 74-year-old woman from Monroe County, an 83-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 77-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 77-year-old woman from Wyoming County, a 17-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 64-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 58-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 46-year-old man from Mineral County, an 85-year-old man from Mineral County, a 78-year-old man from McDowell County, an 86-year-old woman from Wood County, a 65-year-old woman from Wood County, a 78-year-old woman from Berkeley County, a 78-year-old man from Hancock County, an 80-year-old man from Cabell County, a 67-year-old woman from Mingo County, a 61-year-old man from Grant County, a 95-year-old woman from Wyoming County, and an 84-year-old woman from Wood County.
Cases per county: Barbour (591), Berkeley (4,981), Boone (873), Braxton (205), Brooke (1,097), Cabell (4,306), Calhoun (115), Clay (222), Doddridge (190), Fayette (1,448), Gilmer (267), Grant (636), Greenbrier (1066), Hampshire (753), Hancock (1,477), Hardy (585), Harrison (2,269), Jackson (973), Jefferson (1,990), Kanawha (7,503), Lewis (383), Lincoln (617), Logan (1,322), Marion (1,382), Marshall (1,741), Mason (872), McDowell (786), Mercer (2,060), Mineral (1,961), Mingo (1,186), Monongalia (4,512), Monroe (516), Morgan (518), Nicholas (538), Ohio (2,137), Pendleton (209), Pleasants (234), Pocahontas (309), Preston (1,237), Putnam (2,580), Raleigh (2,236), Randolph (977), Ritchie (277), Roane (253), Summers (346), Taylor (537), Tucker (255), Tyler (260), Upshur (683), Wayne (1,442), Webster (118), Wetzel (562), Wirt (170), Wood (3,993), Wyoming (995).