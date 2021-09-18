The Greenbrier County community was dealing with twin issues on Friday, both coming to a head at about the same time as Gov. Jim Justice was giving a dire warning about Covid-related deaths in the Mountain State.
In Lewisburg, members of the Greenbrier County School Board spent about an hour behind closed doors in executive session on Friday, discussing a grievance filed by the governor, who once again wants to be head basketball coach for the Greenbrier East boys team but, to date, has been denied.
Later in the day, the Greenbrier County Health Department implemented a countywide indoor mask mandate “effective immediately” as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to grow. In response, the county commission president issued his own press release saying that while it took its responsibility seriously to protect the citizens of the county, “It is also our duty to protect the rights of citizens in this county.”
And during a pandemic press briefing in Charleston, before reading through a list of 57 people added to the state’s Covid death count during a pandemic press briefing the same day, the governor said, “We’re going to run to the fire and get vaccinated right now or we’re going to pile the body bags up.”
The county health department was taking matters into its own hands.
According to the press release, any individual in the county, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask or face covering over their mouth and nose while inside any building open to the public.
There are exceptions for children under the age of 2, people who have trouble breathing for a documented medical reason and anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
As governor, Justice has refused to step in and institute mask mandates for the general public or for schools. He has openly questioned the effectiveness of masks at stopping the spread of the highly contagious disease and has maintained that decisions about mandates will be left to local authorities.
Amid a public discussion about Covid’s spread and about mandates, the governor is continuing his push to coach the boys team at Greenbrier East this season.
The school board had voted 3-2 in late August to deny the governor’s application for the job despite support of district superintendent Jeff Bryant and others in the community who point to Justice’s won-loss record and the governor’s generosity in paying for team expenses during tournament appearances in addition to the governor buying Christmas gifts for the community.
Justice coached the Greenbrier East boys from 2010 to 2017, stepping away from the job when he was first elected governor, and has coached the girls team since 2000, winning a state championship in 2012.
No details of what was discussed in closed session were released to the public, and Bryant declined to say what was next in the ongoing saga.
If denied again, Justice can move to mediation, which would throw the decision to an administrative law judge or a private mediator. Beyond that, the governor can seek relief from an administrative law judge and then via appeal to the Kanawha County Court.
Justice and his family own The Greenbrier resort, which employs hundreds in the community and is an economic driver for Lewisburg and the county.
Bryant, who serves as entertainment director at The Greenbrier, recommended to the board that Justice be hired. School Board President Jeannie Wyatt’s husband leases space at The Greenbrier. She voted in favor of hiring the governor for the coaching job.
Justice already coaches the Greenbrier East girls basketball team.
The grievance, filed by Steve Ruby, a private attorney for Justice, states that Justice is the “most qualified” candidate.
It further states that Justice was interviewed by Greenbrier East High School Principal Ben Routson, as well as the school’s vice principal and athletic director, and they “unanimously concluded Mr. Justice was the correct choice.”
In an email to The Register-Herald, Ruby highlighted Justice’s previous experience, which included coaching at “Greenbrier East for more than 20 years, including six years as the head coach of the boys’ team.”
“His record is 496-173,” Ruby noted.
Ruby said students “deserve a school system that chooses the most qualified candidate for any job, and the board of education has an obligation to act based on qualifications, not arbitrarily.”
“We regret that we’ve been forced to pursue a challenge to the board,” Ruby wrote, “but it’s important to make sure that the system works as intended for the benefit of the students, and we’re confident of a successful outcome.”
Members of the boys team and their parents made an appearance at the August board meeting, saying they wanted a full-time coach, someone who shows up at practice, a responsibility Justice has said he would delegate to his assistants.
And while the coaching job drama was playing out, Greenbrier County Board of Health Vice Chairman Dr. Drema Hill was issuing a press release saying health workers and facilities had become overwhelmed with the rise of Covid cases in recent weeks.
Under the mandate, all businesses – including The Greenbrier – and organizations that allow the public into their facilities will be required to implement the mask order on their premises and post adequate signage.
The press release states that locations at which the mandate does not apply are: outdoor spaces; one’s residence; areas where individuals can isolate in a physically separated office or other space in which no others are present; and when actively engaged in the consumption of food or beverage.
In a release of its own, the Greenbrier County Commission said it will review the mandate within 30 days.
“The other members of the County Commission and I take our responsibility of protecting the residents of Greenbrier County very seriously,” Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose said in the release. “It is also our duty to protect the rights of citizens in this county, and we will review the mandate, its effects on businesses, visitors and the health of the residents of this great county we live in.”
The commission has the right to end the mandate early or to extend it beyond the initial 30 days.
Covid transmission in the county has been among the highest in the state. On Saturday the infection rate had dropped to a seven-day rolling average of 89.44 from 102.21 per 100,000 people just two days earlier. One week ago, the rate was 84.49.
Over the past week, the seven-day trend shows there have been 233 cases in Greenbrier County with one death.
In terms of Covid’s spread at the state level, the Department of Health and Human Resources noted that the state had topped its previous pandemic record of active cases with 29,744 in its Friday report. On Saturday, the number had dropped to 27,525 with zero additional deaths.
But other statistics were on the move – in the wrong direction. Covid-related hospitalizations in the Friday report came in at 922, and then 955 on Saturday – 82.7 percent of which were unvaccinated patients.
Likewise, there were 277 Covid patients in intensive care on Friday, 299 on Saturday. And 169 patients had been intubated for mechanical breathing assistance on Friday, 170 on Saturday. Roughly 91 percent of both groups were unvaccinated.