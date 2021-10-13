CHARLESTON — If a proposed amendment passes the West Virginia Legislature, private businesses and government entities that require a Covid vaccination for all employees would be forced to exempt those who refuse for medical or religious reasons.
“They need to comply with the law,” Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday after introducing the amendment to state Code to be considered during the current special session that started Monday.
The amendment says a licensed physician or advanced registered nurse can sign a medical certification after conducting an in-person examination of the employee or prospective employee, stating that the physical condition of the current or prospective employee is such that a Covid-19 immunization is contraindicated, there exists a specific precaution to the mandated vaccine, or the person has recovered from Covid and has antibodies.
A notarized certification would be needed for a religious exemption.
Justice said the federal government already has these exemptions and “we need to be very consistent in any regard to mandates.”
He said he is against mandates but private businesses have the right to require a vaccination. “But they need to allow for these exemptions.”
WVU Medicine, of which Princeton Community Hospital is an affiliate, recently set a deadline of Oct. 31 for all employees to get vaccinated and issued a statement Wednesday opposing Justice’s proposal “in its current form.”
“We would urge the Legislature to push the pause button and work with key stakeholders and employers across West Virginia to ensure this bill does not unintentionally derail their efforts to protect their employees and the broader public,” the statement said.
Justice’s amendment also says that schools cannot mandate vaccinations for students.
State law and rules already require that all children entering school in West Virginia for the first time in grades K-12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella and hepatitis B unless properly medically exempted.
But that medical exemption must be “requested by a physician who has treated or examined the child and be reviewed and submitted to the Immunization Officer of the Bureau for Public Health. Requests for exemptions must be based on current standards of immunization practice and include the following information: the vaccine(s) being exempted, the specific medical reason for the exemption, whether the exemption is temporary or permanent, and, if temporary, when the exemption should be reevaluated. West Virginia State Law does not allow for non-medical exemptions to immunization requirements.”
When asked about the difference between the strictness of school vaccine requirements already in place and the Covid vaccine, Justice said the vaccines required in schools are all “a different animal” because they have been in place for decades.
But he went on to say that he supports and urges people to get the Covid vaccine.
“I truly believe in my heart they are very, very safe,” he said.
On the Delta variant surge, Justice said the peak seems to have been reached on Sept. 16, when new daily cases topped out at almost 2,000, and the number has been gradually falling since then.
Wednesday’s numbers showed 1,130 new cases, and the number of active cases has fallen from a high of almost 30,000 last month to 9,703.
“It does show a peak and it does show it’s coming down,” he said, but that could change because there is “no playbook” on what will happen.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said the new case numbers have fallen “precipitously,” but he cautioned that the numbers of those hospitalized remain “quite high.”
As of Wednesday, 829 Covid patients were in state hospitals with 239 in ICUs and 175 on ventilators. Those numbers are down from last month but still ahead of the January surge peaks.
Marsh also said six children are hospitalized with Covid with three in ICUs and two on ventilators, and he expressed concerns about the long-term side effects of the virus on kids.
