W.Va. governor says he won't do another shutdown

Despite the continued march of Covid-19 across the state, Gov. Jim Justice, in a 90-minute, rambling pandemic briefing on Monday, made it clear that he wasn’t about to start shutting down any activities – schools, churches or businesses.
Active Covid cases in West Virginia jumped by 614 in the state’s Monday report, continuing an unbroken monthlong streak of daily increases that began Nov. 3 when active cases numbered 5,663. On Monday, active cases had hit 19,691 – a record.
The active cases piled up alongside the 1,131 daily Covid cases that were confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Services in its Monday report. That created a 7.24 percent positive test rate, the second consecutive day above 7 percent.
The overall positive test rate is now perched at 3.88 percent and has been at or above 3 percent since Nov. 4.
In April, while rolling out plans to reopen the state’s business after a brief shutdown, Justice said his plans banked on the state maintaining a positive test rate of less than 3 percent for three consecutive days.
At the time, Justice said everyone in the state could follow the numbers.
“So it gives us the metrics. The metrics to where you can watch it, I can watch it and absolutely all the health officials can watch it and we can stay right on top of it together,” Justice said at the time.
What West Virginians are witnessing seven months later is a relentless rise of active and new cases, playing out across the state and the nine-county region that constitutes The Register-Herald’s primary market.
On Monday, 2,953 active cases were reported across the region with Mercer County leading all others with 608 such cases.
With a fresh 162 Covid cases in the Monday report, the region pushed its total to 8,018. One week ago, the region had reported 7,056 cases, and on Nov. 1 its total was 3,769.
At the Monday briefing, Justice was sounding a different tune than in April – dead set against any forced curtailing of activity, deteriorating metrics or not.
"We still can’t identify through our epidemiologists, and our people and our medical team, and everything, we cannot identify for sure that makes me comfortable with shutting down businesses,” Justice said, "because I truly in my heart believe, other than a wholesale shutdown, we cannot show where tracing, or whatever it may be the sourcing, we can’t show that anything we do is going to make any substantial difference other than wearing your mask.
“Now, I want us to stay open in every way,” Justice said. "You have to help me by wearing those masks.
"No part of being Jim Justice wants to shut us down,” he said. "I want to go to school. I want us to be able to have church.
"I want us to stay open in every way, but you’ve got to help me. You’ve got to help me wearing those masks."
Spread of the virus in West Virginia is making the call at this point for nearly half of the state’s 55 school districts. On Saturday, the Department of Education color-coded map – which closely tracks the DHHR map and dictates what schools can and cannot do for the coming week – showed 12 counties in red and another 15 counties in orange, the two color categories that prohibit face-to-face instruction in K-12 classrooms.
On the DHHR’s map on Monday, 14 counties were in red and 17 in orange – 31 total.
The state’s color-coded map measures the prevalence of the disease – in both daily positive testing and infection rate per 100,000 population on a seven-day average.
In the region, only Wyoming County is in red and no county is in orange.
Mercer County, which had reported 30 new Covid cases in the Sunday report, added 47 more on Monday and saw its test percentage move to gold at 4.12 percent as its infection rate slipped further into red territory at 51.88 cases per 100,000 population.
Raleigh County added 24 cases, pushing its total to 1,805 – 192 more than a week ago and 939 more than Nov. 1.
Summers County is the only county in the state with a transmission rate not colored red by DHHR metrics.
Other regional counties continued rolling up Covid cases. Greenbrier County, which has active outbreaks at two nursing homes, added 23 cases on Monday for a total of 681. On Nov. 1, it had 217 total cases.
Stonerise Lewisburg nursing home is reporting 17 residents and 15 staff having tested positive, according to the DHHR online database, while White Sulphur Spring Center is reporting five residents with positive tests.
Nicholas County added 18 Covid cases in the Monday report as McDowell County added 14, Monroe County added 13, Fayette County added 11, Wyoming County added nine and Summers County added four.
The DHHR confirmed three deaths in its Monday report. They were a 91-year-old woman from Roane County, an 89-year-old man from Kanawha County, and an 87-year-old woman from Kanawha County. The state has now recorded 841 Covid-related deaths.
