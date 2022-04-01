W.Va. governor promotes 2nd booster

Gov. Jim Justice said Friday everyone 50 and over should take advantage of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval for a second Covid booster shot.
“Yesterday, the CDC expanded eligibility for the second booster shot,” he said during his pandemic briefing. “You really need to get this fourth shot. I don’t think it’s wise not to.”
The “overwhelming” number of people dying from Covid are older than 50, he said, with most 60 and above.
“These vaccines are incredibly safe,” he said. “We are living proof of that. You can’t take a chance.”
The second booster is available if it’s been at least four months since the first booster shot. It has also been authorized for anyone who is immunocompromised.
“Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster 4 months after their prior dose to increase their protection further,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, in the announcement. “This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time. CDC, in collaboration with FDA and our public health partners, will continue to evaluate the need for additional booster doses for all Americans.”
A vaccine due date calculator is available online to determine if a first or second booster shot is needed.
The calculator can be found at vaccinate.wv.gov.
Although active Covid cases in the state remain very low, falling to 376 on Friday, a new variant, Omicron BA.1, is still expected to start spreading in the state as it has around the country.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said Friday that symptoms of BA.2 include a sore throat, sinus congestion and headaches.
“It settles in the throat,” he said, rather than the lungs as previous strains have done, with symptoms more like the common cold.
Marsh also said studies have shown about 40 percent of people who contract it are asymptomatic.
Hospitalizations for Covid in the state stood at 148 on Friday with 42 in intensive care units and 18 on ventilators.
Justice read a list of 41 more Covid deaths, most of which were "reconciliation" deaths after all cases were reviewed.
On another topic, Justice announced Friday that West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for March 2022 came in at $488.1 million – an all-time state record for March.
March 2022 collections were $150.1 million above estimate and almost 30 percent ahead of prior year receipts.
Nine months through fiscal year 2022, year-to-date collections of $3.966 billion are nearly $740 million above the YTD estimate, breaking the all-time state record for total surplus through March, Justice said.
“There was a time when I stood up in front of you and said, ‘I’m going to take you on a rocket ship ride.’ And there were lots of people that thought, ‘There’s no way.’ But you had a head coach who believed in this state, and a lot of right buttons were pushed by a lot of great people,” Justice said. “Then, all of a sudden, our engine starts running in West Virginia.”