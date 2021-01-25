W.Va. governor pleased about vaccine statistic, online signup

Joanna Rolfe of Ona, right, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Marshall University student nurse Angie Bush, left, as health care workers with the Cabell County EMS and Cabell-Huntington Health Department administer vaccines during a drive-through clinic on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, outside the St. Mary's School of Nursing in Huntington, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)