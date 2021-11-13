Here is what Gov. Jim Justice had to say on Friday during a pandemic briefing: “Cold weather’s coming. This could turn around and bite us, and it could, very well, snap back the other way instead of looking like it’s going to get better, it could snap back and get very tough. I would beg you to get vaccinated. It’s the only tool in the tool box to combat this.”
Following three days when new Covid cases totaled 3,100, the Department of Health and Human Resources counted 540 such cases in its Saturday report. The DHHR has not been giving death counts over the last several weekends, and such was the case in Saturday’s report.
But the report did show a leveling off of key numbers if not a slight retreat from recent trends the governor was seeing on Friday. Overall, the trendlines looked to be moving sideways compared to the steeper downward decline of weeks prior to last. And that is what has the governor concerned.
In the Saturday report, active cases rose again, hitting 6,812. It was the fourth consecutive day for the index to record a gain but remained below the 6,851 recorded a week prior.
Covid-related hospitalizations declined from 530 to 524 in the Saturday report, but that was still above the 516 recorded one week ago on Nov. 6.
The number of Covid patients in intensive care units fell but one, from 173 to 172, but is down 17, from 189, one week prior.
Likewise, the number of Covid patients on ventilator breathing support pulled back from 87 to 84 in the latest report, and were down from 95 one week ago.