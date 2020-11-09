W.Va. governor has long list of Covid-19 deaths

At every pandemic briefing, Gov. Jim Justice reads off a list of bare bones vital statistics of West Virginians who have died from Covid-related complications.
No names. Just the age, gender and county of residence of the departed.
On Monday, because the last briefing was held Friday, he had 17 deaths to note from totals on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. But he also had 27 more deaths added to his list since the pandemic took hold in the state – deaths that had not been reported until Monday because of a communications lapse from the local level to the state.
Three were from Fayette County, two from Raleigh and one from Mercer.
There are now 530 Covid-related deaths in the state.
“Oh boy,” the governor said after reading the list.
Ayne Amjad, the state health officer, said the state’s vital statistics office discovered the 27 newly reported deaths over the weekend. She said the oversight happened because the deaths had been recorded via a death certificate but not on a death report, which is both different from a death certificate and more quickly processed.
Blaming the undercount on a “lack of staff or other issues,” Amjad said there have been lapses.
The grim Monday news in Charleston came as the nation surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases just 10 days after hitting 9 million.
There was no silver lining in the daily report – at the state or national level – but only encouraging news that drug company Pfizer had announced its coronavirus vaccine candidate was more than 90 percent effective, compared with a placebo.
Still, health experts and epidemiologists cautioned that more information is needed on the vaccine’s long-term efficacy and safety.
At least 238,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus since February and the average number of daily new infections has exceeded 100,000 over the past 10 days. Public health officials have been warning that the fall would be a challenging time for the country, and that is proving to be the case.
Confirmed cases in West Virginia moved inexorably higher in the Monday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR reported 432 more cases after weekend counts added 627 on Sunday, 691 on Saturday and 555 on Friday.
In November, the state has added 3,587 cases, a 14.2 percent increase, pushing its cumulative to 28,805.
The number of active cases in the state – 6,974 – set a record as did the 290 hospitalizations. Also trending higher were the 80 patients counted in intensive care units and the 30 on ventilators.
The daily positive test rate checked in at 4.01 percent.
Across the nine-county southern West Virginia region that constitutes The Register-Herald’s primary market, 539 confirmed cases have been added since the turn of November, a 14.3 percent hike.
The pace does not seem to be slowing. Raleigh County has added 42 cases in the past two days alone and 127 since Nov. 1 – a 14.7 percent increase.
Mercer County’s total has been racing along as well, with 36 additional cases over the past two days and 119 this month – a 14.8 percent increase.
Since Nov. 1, Wyoming County has added 75 cases, a 20.9 percent increase, raising its cumulative total to 434 cases.
Elsewhere around the region, case counts were comparatively benign over the past two days. Greenbrier added 12, Fayette County added 11, McDowell added nine, Monroe added seven, Nicholas added eight and Summers added four.
But even in Greenbrier County, which has recorded a comparatively low 258 total cases, the county health department confirmed that individuals at Greenbrier East High School (GEHS), Eastern Greenbrier Middle School (EGMS), White Sulphur Springs Elementary (WSSE) and Rupert Elementary had tested positive for the highly infectious disease.
Close contacts of infected individuals will be notified and quarantined. Students at all of the affected schools will go into remote learning to allow for thorough contact tracing and additional sanitization.
Students at East and EGMS will return to in-person classes on Thursday as will students at Rupert Elementary.
Students at WSSE, meanwhile, will be in remote learning until Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving break.
During remote learning, all extra-curricular and athletic activities are canceled.
The Nov. 10 regular meeting of the Greenbrier County Board of Education will be virtual.
None of the schools is listed among the 18 schools experiencing an outbreak on the state’s Department of Education website. Jumping Branch Elementary School in Summers County, with seven cases, is. So, too, is Mercer County Technical School with a reported six cases.
On Monday, the DHHR confirmed the death of an 80-year-old male from Berkeley County. The 27 people who had died previously of Covid-related causes were a 77-year-old man from Boone County, an 88-year-old man from Brooke County, a 93-year-old woman from Logan County, an 80-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 54-year-old man from Fayette County, an 85-year-old man from Harrison County, an 85-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 77-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 95-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 93-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 88-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 54-year-old man from Fayette County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh County, a 78-year-old woman from Logan County, a 79-year-old man from Putnam County, a 75-year-old man from Putnam County, a 70-year-old man from Putnam County, an 86-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 76-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 78-year-old man from Raleigh County and a 76-year-old man from Mercer County.
Free Covid-19 testing is available today at the following locations:
In Monroe County, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 200 Health Center Drive, Union (call 304-772-3064 for appointment); and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Monroe Health Center, 2869 Seneca Trail S., Peterstown (call 304-753-4336 for appointment).
In Wyoming County from 9 a.m. to noon at Southern WV Community and Technical College, 128 College Drive, Saulsville, and from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana.
Cases per county: Barbour (223), Berkeley (1,948), Boone (458), Braxton (89), Brooke (294), Cabell (1,838), Calhoun (38), Clay (75), Doddridge (78), Fayette (851), Gilmer (118), Grant (212), Greenbrier (258), Hampshire (176), Hancock (284), Hardy (120), Harrison (763), Jackson (462), Jefferson (761), Kanawha (4,194), Lewis (155), Lincoln (306), Logan (843), Marion (503), Marshall (596), Mason (200), McDowell (176), Mercer (922), Mineral (365), Mingo (749), Monongalia (2,532), Monroe (282), Morgan (182), Nicholas (219), Ohio (803), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (77), Preston (279), Putnam (1,157), Raleigh (993), Randolph (487), Ritchie (73), Roane (120), Summers (173), Taylor (184), Tucker (70), Tyler (84), Upshur (311), Wayne (688), Webster (42), Wetzel (274), Wirt (59), Wood (1,102), Wyoming (434).