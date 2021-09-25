W.Va. governor: Go get vaccine booster

FILE - In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, a technician works on a line for packaging preparation for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the company's facility in Puurs, Belgium. Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing Covid-19 booster shots to shore up Americans' protection against the virus. (Pfizer via AP)