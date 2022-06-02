Thursday’s report:On Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice reported that there are now 2,117 active cases of Covid-19 statewide, 67 fewer cases than there were during the governor’s previous briefing on Tuesday.
Still, after reading the ages and locations of another 23 individuals who have been confirmed to have passed away from Covid-19 since Tuesday, Gov. Justice continued to urge West Virginians to make sure they are up-to-date on their vaccinations and boosters.
Primary series vaccinations and a first booster dose are now encouraged for all West Virginians ages 5 and older.
A second booster dose is encouraged for all West Virginians ages 50 and older who are at least four months removed from their first booster dose, as well as certain immunocompromised individuals. All West Virginians who qualify can get a second booster dose everywhere vaccines are available.
The state’s free Covid-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator – the only tool of its kind in the nation – has been updated to determine whether people are eligible for a second booster dose.
Nine deaths have been reported since the last Department of Health and Human Resources report, with a total of 6,971 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 77-year-old male from Greenbrier County, and a 67-year-old male from Jefferson County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 67-year-old female from Putnam County, an 81-year-old male from Ohio County, a 27-year-old female from Wayne County, a 72-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 100-year-old female from Mineral County, and a 15-year-old female from Raleigh County. These deaths range from January through May 2022, with three deaths occurring in September and December 2021.