W.Va. governor defends map as schools report more Covid-19 cases

Gov. Jim Justice on Monday defended the state’s double-metric method of determining the severity of Covid-19 transmission rates across a color-coded map of West Virginia that deviates substantially from its originating model developed by Harvard University.
The governor took offense at the suggestion that he was manipulating the colors of the map to get children back to school. He also doubled down on his recent emphasis on the value of testing for the disease.
The map and the method of counting cases has undergone numerous changes since it was introduced before the school year began.
“There is not one chance on earth — not one slither of chance — that I’m going to put up with us manipulating numbers,” Justice said at an early afternoon press briefing in Charleston.
Justice has said that he wants the state to be testing more than 7,000 people per day – a level that has been reached rarely since the state started tracking the disease in March and only twice in September.
“The more we test, the more we learn,” Justice said.
He argued that more aggressive testing will identify those people who need to go into quarantine to keep them from transmitting the disease.
The governor is focusing the immediate testing effort in counties where readings are comparatively high. The West Virginia National Guard and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will conduct free Covid-19 testing events throughout the week.
The state, upon the advice of the governor’s pandemic panel, is allowing school districts – one for each of the state’s 55 counties – to take the lower reading of either the daily positive test rate or the rolling average of cases per 100,000 population to determine if it is allowed to conduct in-person classroom instruction.
Developed by the Harvard Global Health Institute, the Covid Risk Level Map on Monday showed two West Virginia counties in red and 14 others – including Fayette, Summers, Wyoming and Nicholas counties in southern West Virginia – in orange, two colors that would, by state standards, prohibit their schools from hosting in-person classes.
In contrast, the West Virginia map on Monday showed no counties colored red and two – Kanawha and Barbour, where the free testing will take place this week – colored orange.
The Harvard map uses only the rolling average of confirmed cases, and it uses four colors – not five like West Virginia.
The greatest accounting difference in the two maps on Monday was in Gilmer County, colored red by Harvard with a rolling average of 45.7 cases per 100,000 population, and colored green, the least restrictive color, by the state with 0.91 case per 100,000.
“I don’t know why in the world all of a sudden the Harvard map is a better map than the experts right here in West Virginia are doing,” Justice said in defending the work of his pandemic panel. “The Harvard people naturally want their map to be one-size-fits-all.”
Meanwhile, new Covid-19 cases were being reported at schools and colleges across southern West Virginia and from around the state, leading to additional disruptions and quarantines involving students and staff members.
In Raleigh County schools, the West Virginia Department of Education website reported six cases of Covid-19 – two cases each at Woodrow Wilson High School, Trap Hill Middle School and Daniels Elementary School.
In Wyoming County, Baileysville Elementary and Middle School was closed Monday at noon after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
It became the fourth school in the county to be closed since Sept. 10.
In Mercer County, school officials confirmed a positive coronavirus case involving a bus operator. According to a statement released by the school system, students and staff known to be exposed as a result of the Covid-19 case have been notified by health officials to quarantine.
The statement said the Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing and that deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.
Elsewhere, all fifth-grade students in the Doddridge County school district near Morgantown have been advised to quarantine by the county health department after two positive cases were reported among students on Sunday night. The quarantine will last through Oct. 9.
At Bluefield College, officials confirmed over the weekend that 100 students are now in quarantine with testing revealing 34 new Covid-19 cases on campus. The college also has opted to continue with remote, or virtual only, learning for the next two weeks.
“Please allow me to share information that led to this decision,” Bluefield College President Dr. David Olive said in a prepared statement. “First, we continue to have positive cases, and a number of those new cases — too many — are outside the ‘bubble’ of students who are already in quarantine and isolation.
"After additional testing today (Sunday, Sept. 27), we have had 34 students test positive since September 14,” he stated in the release. "At present, 100 students are either in quarantine or isolation. We also now have four employees and two graduate assistants who have tested positive, along with a handful more who are in isolation and being observed.
“Secondly, it is our hope this two-week period will slow the daily number of students who are testing positive, as well as provide a safe environment that lessens the risk of exposure for our employees, especially our faculty,” Olive added. “Tazewell County Schools also recently suspended in-class instruction at all of the Bluefield, Va., schools with plans to return on October 12; so our time frame aligns with that of the local public school system.”
At Concord University, the number of active virus cases on campus currently stands at 10 with a total of 22 virus cases reported to date, according to the university.
Still only two students at WVU Tech in Beckley have tested positive for the virus, the last on Aug. 15.
Nine new virus cases were reported Monday in Mercer County, according to Brenda Donithan, interim administrator of the Mercer County Health Department. That brings the county’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to 452. The DHHR had the county with 418 cases on Monday.
In Monroe County, health officials Monday confirmed the county's eighth Covid-19-related death.
Seven earlier deaths in Monroe County occurred at the Springfield Center in Lindside. However, the nursing home is no longer considered an outbreak site by state health officials. As of Monday afternoon, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources was reporting no new virus cases in the county – including at the nursing home.
The health department didn’t say if the eighth death was associated with the nursing home.
In McDowell County, health officials confirmed six new Covid-19 cases Monday, while the state reported no new cases. All were attributed to community spread of the virus.
— MetroNews contributed to this report.