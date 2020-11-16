W.Va. governor defends his mask mandate

As pandemic numbers spiraled higher, setting another round of records across the state on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice hit back at critics of his statewide mask mandate while urging citizens to mask up.
“Some outliers,” Justice said, are saying the state is stripping away constitutional rights by requiring people to wear masks in stores.
“We need to stop listening to this noise out of people who just want to take your money to buy their campaign rhetoric or who just want to be relevant,” Justice said. “It’s silly.”
On Friday, Justice signed an executive order requiring facial coverings in all indoor public buildings, saying noncompliant business owners risk their licenses to operate and customers could be subject to charges of obstructing justice or trespassing.
A pair of politicians took to social media over the weekend and criticized the governor.
On Monday, Justice fired back.
Although Justice refused to name his critics, former GOP gubernatorial hopeful and archconservative Mike Folk has criticized the mandate and, according to Justice, twice posted the governor’s personal cellphone number on Facebook. Justice said he will get a new number.
Folk, who represented District 63 in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 2012 until 2018, finished third with 12.5 percent of the vote in this year’s Republican primary for governor, a race that Justice won with 62.8 percent of the vote. In 2018, Folk sought election to the West Virginia Senate in the 16th District and was defeated by incumbent John Unger, a Democrat.
Del. Marshall Wilson, a Republican representing District 60 in the House of Delegates, has also criticized the mandate on his personal Facebook page. He ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign as an independent candidate for governor. His term in the House is up this December.
Justice assigned criticism of his executive order to politicians who have lost elections but want to remain “relevant.”
“It is childish,” he said, adding that the pandemic is “running across our state like crazy.”
Justice’s executive order was in response to a surge in Covid-19 cases that has been unrelenting in the last several weeks.
On Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 801 new cases of the highly infectious disease with a 5.31 percent daily positive test rate, pulling the cumulative rate up to 3.27 percent.
Over the past week, the state has recorded 5,757 cases and 55 deaths, three more reported Monday, nine on Sunday.
There are now a record 10,377 active cases of Covid-19 in the state and a record 383 hospitalizations. Another record, 41 people are on ventilators and 108 patients are in intensive care units, down from a record 113 in the DHHR’s Sunday report.
Before reading a list of 21 people who had died of Covid-19 complications since the Friday pandemic briefing, Justice pleaded with his fellow citizens to wear masks when out in public.
“I want to make one more effort to try to impress upon you as West Virginians that we’ve all got to pull the weight together and we’ve all got to stay together in this,” Justice said.
“This is not smoke and mirrors,” the governor said of the spread of Covid-19. “It is the real, real thing and it is eating us alive even as we speak.
“I need you to wear your mask. I know it’s a pain in the butt, I know that, but I need you to wear your mask,” he said.
“That’s all we need to concentrate on.”
Spurred by an outbreak of 282 cases at Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County in the past week, the nine counties that make up The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia added 223 confirmed cases of the virus in the Monday report – 129 in McDowell County alone.
But community spread is happening across the map, including, as the governor said, in outbreaks at churches in Fayette and Raleigh counties.
Raleigh added 22 cases in the Monday report after adding 18 on Sunday.
Mercer County added 38 cases over the past two days, 17 on Monday.
Wyoming County added 21 cases in the Sunday report and eight more on Monday.
Summers County, after staying flat on Sunday, added 18 cases in the Monday report.
Greenbrier County added 21 cases over the past two days.
In Sunday and Monday reports combined, Nicholas added 13 cases, Monroe four and Fayette 15.
Of the state’s 55 counties, four are red – the most restrictive in terms of what schools can and cannot do – on the DHHR’s color-coded map that tracks transmission of the virus. Another 16 – including Nicholas and Wyoming counties – are in orange, which, like red, prohibits in-person learning and all athletic competitions.
Fayette and McDowell counties, along with six other counties, are in gold, and Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe and Raleigh counties are in yellow.
Summers County is one of 10 counties in the state that are in the least restrictive green category.
On Monday, the DHHR confirmed the Covid-related deaths of an 83-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old woman from Kanawha County and an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County.
On Sunday, the list included a 73-year-old man from Wood County, an 87-year-old woman from Marshall County, an 83-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 95-year-old woman from Ohio County, a 74-year-old woman from Ohio County, an 84-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 94-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 88-year-old woman from Jackson County and a 78-year-old man from Kanawha County.
Cases per county: Barbour (264), Berkeley (2,259), Boone (509), Braxton (95), Brooke (386), Cabell (2,192), Calhoun (44), Clay (94), Doddridge (88), Fayette (959), Gilmer (175), Grant (242), Greenbrier (319), Hampshire (207), Hancock (380), Hardy (157), Harrison (878), Jackson (559), Jefferson (978), Kanawha (4,723), Lewis (197), Lincoln (348), Logan (921), Marion (607), Marshall (806), Mason (254), McDowell (421), Mercer (1,062), Mineral (623), Mingo (834), Monongalia (2,786), Monroe (293), Morgan (210), Nicholas (261), Ohio (1,045), Pendleton (86), Pleasants (57), Pocahontas (81), Preston (350), Putnam (1,402), Raleigh (1,132), Randolph (556), Ritchie (96), Roane (136), Summers (219), Taylor (221), Tucker (77), Tyler (107), Upshur (361), Wayne (809), Webster (47), Wetzel (322), Wirt (66), Wood (1,635), Wyoming (524).
— The Bluefield Daily Telegraph contributed to this report.