W.Va. governor closes nursing homes to visitors again

As Covid-19 continues to take lives in the southern reaches of the state, playing havoc at no fewer than 30 nursing homes statewide, Gov. Jim Justice once again closed all such facilities to visitors.
The governor first barred visitors on March 12, lifting the ban on June 17.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed on Wednesday the deaths of six people, five from the southern coalfields.
Three of the deaths were attributed to the troubled Princeton Health Care Center, which has accounted for 16 deaths over the past couple of weeks.
Confirmed dead by the DHHR were an 85-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman and a 79-year-old woman (all from Mercer County), an 82-year-old woman from Grant County in the northern part of the state, and two men from Logan County, an 80-year-old and a 42-year-old.
Among the more serious outbreaks is the one at Pine Lodge in Beckley, which had reported Monday that 33 residents and 13 staff members had tested positive for Covid-19. The county health department has not updated the numbers since then.
In addition to the Princeton and Beckley facilities, other nursing homes experiencing significant spikes are the Grant County Rehabilitation and Care Center and Trinity Healthcare Services.
The state has recorded 153 Covid-related deaths.
“We have got in some way with all in us to calm this down,” Justice said during his pandemic briefing of the spread of the virus, which has infected just over 8,000 people in the state.
About 30 West Virginia nursing homes are experiencing some level of a spread, according to officials.
Justice said the virus has been introduced to the nursing homes by staff and possibly by visitors, bringing “this killer back to West Virginia” from travels outside the state, he said.
The number of confirmed cases in Raleigh County continued on its monthlong surge, according to the DHHR, adding eight more cases on Wednesday to push its total to 259.
One week ago, the county had 200 confirmed cases and 148 two weeks ago.
The increase in cases in Mercer and McDowell counties has been dramatic as well.
Mercer County’s total, according to the DHHR daily release, was up to 208, five more than on Tuesday and 82 – or 65 percent – more than two weeks ago.
McDowell County’s total corrected on Wednesday, dropping its count by one to 59, but was still up from 19 two weeks ago – a staggering 210 percent increase.
Raleigh County, the most populous in The Register-Herald’s nine-county market, is reporting 84 active cases and eight more as probable.
Elsewhere on Wednesday around the region, Fayette County added one case, Nicholas and Wyoming counties each added three, and Summers County added one. Like McDowell County, both Greenbrier and Monroe counties backed up one confirmed case from Tuesday’s report and now stand at 92 and 19, respectively.
The nine counties together added 18 cases on Wednesday, pushing its total to 882 – 159 (or 2.2 percent) more than one week ago.
Justice also announced that he is going to keep bars closed in Monongalia County, home to West Virginia University, extending a previous order by another seven days. The governor first closed bars on July 13 when confirmed cases of Covid-19 had spiked in the county.
Fall classes at WVU are scheduled to begin Aug. 26.
Justice said he extended the shutdown at the request of school officials.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab tests/probable cases): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (685/28), Boone (109/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (69/1), Cabell (418/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (154/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (128/1), Greenbrier (92/0), Hampshire (80/0), Hancock (107/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (232/3), Jackson (166/0), Jefferson (292/7), Kanawha (962/14), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (95/0), Logan (264/0), Marion (189/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (66/0), McDowell (59/1), Mercer (208/1), Mineral (125/2), Mingo (181/2), Monongalia (936/17), Monroe (19/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (39/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (202/1), Raleigh (259/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (15/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (212/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (252/12), Wyoming (37/0).