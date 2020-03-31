W.Va. governor closes campgrounds to out-of-state arrivals, suspends "elective" medical procedures

Charleston – Citing concern of COVID-19 spread, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday an executive order prohibiting people from out of state from visiting private campgrounds in West Virginia and an executive order directing health care providers to cease "elective" medical procedures.
The executive order banning new arrivals at private campgrounds states that it does not apply to out-of-state visitors already here who have begun a 14-day isolation period. It states that the order is necessary to "disrupt the spread of the virus" and "mitigate the impact of COVID-19."
"Elective" procedures are defined as "medical procedures that are not immediately medical necessary to preserve the patient's life or long-term health," according to the order, signed Tuesday. It also states that procedures that are "religiously mandated" are not "elective." The order states that the move was necessary to further limit movement of people in the state, and preserve medical equipment and supplies for anticipated COVID–19 patients.
During a virtual news conference, the governor also said he would "work in every way" to keep Williamson Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in rural Mingo County, open. Justice said "negotiations are going on right now between two parties" but did not elaborate.
In a news release late Monday, Senator Joe Manchin, D- W.Va., had said that hospital was closing.
In an effort to prevent potential COVID-19 spread through social contact, last week Justice ordered all "non-essential" businesses to close and directed West Virginians to stay at home except for "essential activities," such as assisting an ill loved one, picking up prescriptions and food, or outdoor physical activity.
Tuesday, Justice advised people to call local law enforcement if they spot large gatherings but said, in general, West Virginians are doing a "good job" at social distancing.
The governor also urged people to fill out their U.S. Census questionnaires, and if residents have not received a card, asked them to call 1-844-330-2020.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer, said 185 sites across West Virginia are now performing testing for COVID-19. As of Tuesday afternoon, 4,143 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 162 positive, 3,981 negative and one death, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. That includes three positives in Raleigh County and three in Greenbrier.
Reporting independently, the Greenbrier County Health Department said on Tuesday that it had confirmed a fourth case of COVID-19.
Slemp noted that the 13 state-funded behavioral health care providers in the state, which can help people experiencing emotional distress, do not require insurance, and the state's COVID-19 website, found at coronavirus.wv.gov lists those providers. Click on "Behavioral Health" to find those providers and other mental health resources.
DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said the federal government had awarded West Virginia two waivers. SNAP recipients due for eligibility review in March, April or May 2020 will have their review delayed for six months, he said.
Another waiver allows for a supplemental payment to households approved for SNAP benefits prior to April 1, 2020. Payments will be released to Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on April 3 and May 1, according to Crouch, and no application or paperwork is required.
According to a news release, the National Guard "provided personal protective training for one of our large-scale retail establishments and we have plans to roll out that training to numerous other retailers, food establishments and convenience stores in the coming days and weeks."
Constitutional concerns
Monday, Justice issued an executive order requiring “high-risk” visitors from certain states to self-quarantine for 14 days. The governor’s executive order sinfled out people from “areas with substantial community spread of COVID-19, including without limitation Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Italy, and China.”
Those who do not comply could be charged with obstruction of justice, a misdemeanor punishable with a fine up to $500 and jail time up to one year.
On social media, the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia had said the order “doesn’t adequately inform someone if they are subject to it.”
The ACLU also said the order is “unclear regarding what due process rights someone has to challenge a self-isolation requirement" and that incarcerating "someone the state believes may be a danger of spreading COVID-19 only puts other inmates, guards and jail staff in jeopardy."
In an interview Tuesday, Joseph Cohen, executive director of the ACLU of West Virginia, said putting people believed to be high-risk for COVID in jail could create "potential breeding grounds for an absolute public health calamity that is much greater in scope than the executive order would presume to stop.”
Justice addressed the ACLU's concerns Tuesday, saying he may "lose at the end of the day, but I'm going to try to protect our people."
"First of all, we want to be really respectful of constitutional rights," he said. "But people are dying all over this country right and left.
"We're dealing with an absolute pandemic, a worldwide pandemic, and people are dying all over the place, and I'm trying to do everything I possibly can to protect our people and I'm going to do that," he added.
Surge of cases elsewhere
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state's coronavirus czar, said that other metropolitan areas throughout the country are seeing surges of COVID-19 cases, so the governor's stay-at-home order remains important. He urged people to continue to comply, to protect themselves, their community, and to prevent West Virginia's health care system from becoming overwhelmed.
He also said medical leaders in the state are in communication and working together to form a "single entity" focused on COVID-19 response.
"There's nobody who's competing against each other," he said.
Also Tuesday, Andy Malinoski, a spokesman, said "WorkForce is working diligently to determine additional guidance" when asked if there is any indication of when gig workers, part-time workers, and self-employed workers will be able to file for unemployment.
He noted that the WorkForce WV website says the governor will make an announcement when independent contractors, gig economy workers, and self-employed workers can make claims.
Friday, the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration sent a memo to liquor outlets noting there has been "an influx of out-of-state and in-state people purchasing liquor in West Virginia."
The organization advised all liquor outlets to practice social distancing, limit the number of people congregating in any liquor outlet, and limit quantities per individual, "perhaps to 3 - 4 bottles per person."
"This will also ensure enough liquor for all your patrons," the ABCA stated.
