The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles – including the Beckley office – will resume the remaining services that were put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier on Monday.
Beginning Tuesday, May 26, the DMV will offer appointments for services that must be done in person, including transferring an out-of-state driver’s license, issuing an original identification card, reissuing an ID card or driver’s license with changes, driver knowledge examinations, and salesperson knowledge examinations.
On the same date, the DMV will resume driver skill examinations where new courses have been developed that will allow the driver examiner to observe the driving from outside the car while the applicant completes the test with a licensed parent or other licensed driver over age 21 accompanying the driver in the vehicle.
The DMV will unveil an online appointment scheduling app this week. Applicants for a commercial driver’s license have been using an appointment system since March and may continue to do so. The switch to an appointment-based system will help protect customers from exposure to large crowds and will reduce wait times at the offices. Safety measures in addition to the appointment-based system include upgrading the regional offices with plexiglass wall dividers (in progress), temperature checks and masks for employees, and plenty of cleaning supplies.
To further assist customers, Commissioner Frazier is modifying the previous 90-day extensions granted for certain expiring documents to a blanket Aug. 1 extension for all documents that expired or expire between March 1 and Aug. 1. This extension applies to any driver’s license and commercial driver’s license; instructional permits, including commercial permits; vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration.
All title and registration work can be completed by mail or through any of the open license and title agencies across the state.
