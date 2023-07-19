charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Wednesday that there have been no Covid-related deaths in the last week.
There have been 8,163 deaths attributed to Covid-19 complications in the state since March 17, 2020.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) Covid-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron Covid-19 shot for updated protection.
To learn more about Covid-19 or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov or vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.
