The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ daily tally of deaths attributed to COVID-19 caught up on Sunday with what other news outlets were reporting on Saturday. The DHHR, in its Sunday afternoon press release, said eight deaths in the state have been attributed to the coronavirus.
The seventh COVID-19-associated death is a 25-year-old male from Logan County, and the eighth is an 80-year-old woman from Monongalia County. The Logan County Banner and MetroNews first reported those deaths, respectively, on Saturday.
The DHHR also reported Sunday that there were 611 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, 20 more than a day prior. No additional cases were reported in southern West Virginia counties.
According to the DHHR, 16,257 residents have been tested for COVID-19.
“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary of DHHR.
The DHHR’s numbers are considered official numbers reported to the state, which are then reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (92), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (23), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (27), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (34), Marshall (6), Mason (8), McDowell (5), Mercer (8), Mineral (4), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (25), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).