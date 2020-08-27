W.Va. DHHR reports 9 more Covid-19 deaths

Nine more Covid-related deaths – seven from known hot spots across southern West Virginia counties – were reported Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The state’s total since the DHHR started tabulating the spread and effects of the highly contagious disease back in March is 199 – 83 more than where the number stood on Aug. 1 and 124 more since June 1.
In four days this week, beginning Monday, the state has totaled 21 deaths, many of which – like on Thursday – were elderly people.
In its Thursday morning report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 93-year-old man from Fayette County, an 81-year-old man from Clay County, a 90-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 67-year-old woman from Logan County, a 93-year-old man from Logan County, an 81-year-old woman from Logan County, an 89-year-old man from Monroe County, a 90-year-old man from Monroe County and a 72-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
The two Monroe County deaths in the DHHR daily tally had been reported Wednesday by the Monroe County Health Department and The Register-Herald. The state report often lags the county level count.
The deaths have come at the expense of people in nursing homes, with the Princeton Health Care Center leading the way with 22, by far the most of any single such facility in the state and more than a fourth of all 82 nursing home Covid-19-related deaths in the state, according to the DHHR online database.
That database, like the daily tally, is trailing reports from individual counties. The DHHR does not list any deaths at the Springfield Center nursing home in Monroe County, but the county health department has reported all three of its deaths at the Lindside-located facility.
According to the health department there, Springfield has 69 total confirmed cases, 66 of which are active. That represents 62 percent of the county’s total of 111 confirmed cases. The health department is also reporting 26 employees and 43 residents at Springfield who have tested positive for the virus including four hospitalizations.
Monroe added 12 new cases on Thursday, according to the health department.
Covid-related deaths in nursing homes account for 41.2 percent of all such deaths in the state, according to numbers recorded in the DHHR database.
The recent spike in the number of deaths follows a noted rise in positive test results that began on July 4. In the 54 days between then and Thursday, the state has registered 100 or more positive tests on 44 out of 54 days.
In Thursday, the DHHR reported 93 new confirmed cases of the disease and a 2.75 percent positive test rate.
The state’s fatality rate for those who catch the virus is now 1.99 percent.
A spike in cases is showing up in Fayette County over the past two days, with 20 new cases on Thursday added atop seven new cases on Wednesday. Its total is now 215.
Wyoming County, too, is quickly adding to its total. On Wednesday it had four new cases and then six more cases on Thursday, about one-sixth of its total, 61, according to the DHHR. The county health department, however, put that number at 66.
Elsewhere, it was a slow day of counting across much of southern West Virginia. Mercer County was up three cases, and Greenbrier, Nicholas and Summers counties stayed flat at 99, 47 and 18 cases, respectively. McDowell County lost one case from its total, dropping to 71.
Just outside The Register-Herald primary market, Logan County, in addition to its three deaths and 317 cases since Aug. 1, recorded no new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (780), Boone (132), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (502), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (215), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (70), Harrison (260), Jackson (198), Jefferson (336), Kanawha (1,294), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (454), Marion (212), Marshall (133), Mason (94), McDowell (71), Mercer (287), Mineral (140), Mingo (224), Monongalia (1,075), Monroe (95), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (288), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (257), Raleigh (332), Randolph (221), Ritchie (3), Roane (24), Summers (18), Taylor (103), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (238), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (9), Wood (298), Wyoming (61).