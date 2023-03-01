charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 1 there have been 15 deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 7,950 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old female from Wetzel County, an 89-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 67-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 95-year-old male from Nicholas County, an 80-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 90-year-old male from Morgan County, a 72-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 100-year-old female from Roane County, a 78-year-old female from Upshur County, a 70-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 92-year-old male from Boone County, an 83-year-old female from Cabell County, a 60-year-old female from McDowell County, and a 60-year-old female from Brooke County.
