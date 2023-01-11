charleston, w.va – Covid-related deaths continued to climb at a faster pace than what West Virginia has experienced since last winter.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 12 more deaths from the highly infectious disease, pushing the state’s total to 89 over the past eight days for a daily death rate of 11.13 – ahead of all months dating back to March when the rate was at 16.32, topped only by February’s 19.78 rate.
The state has recorded 7,761 deaths overall.
Other Covid numbers are largely staying flat if not slightly elevated to recent norms.
The positive test rate fell to 8.45 percent, back into single digits after posting an 11.43 percent rate in the Tuesday report. In four of the past five days, the rate has been in the high single digits, which was preceded by 12 consecutive days in double digits, ranging as high as 13.94 percent on Christmas Day.
The number of active Covid cases fell for a fourth straight day, retreating from 1,659 on Jan. 6 to 1,079 in the Wednesday report.
Hospitalizations in West Virginia were also pulling back, ending up at 308 in the Wednesday report, down from 313 the day before and from a recent high of 363 on Jan. 4.
Covid deaths are also up across the country, averaging 580 a day over the past two weeks, according to The New York Times database for a 50 percent hike. Covid deaths globally are up 44 percent at the same time, according to the Times.
The Times reports that hospitalizations and positive test rates, along with deaths, are rising at a national level with about 47,000 people hospitalized for treatment of the disease.
In West Virginia, the DHHR confirmed in its daily report the deaths of a 93-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old female from Preston County, a 55-year-old female from Jackson County, a 90-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Jackson County, a 68-year old male from Preston County, a 77-year old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Logan County and a 90-year old female from Greenbrier County.
By J. Damon Cain
