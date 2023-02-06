charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) tallied nine more Covid-related deaths since its last report on Friday, pushing the state’s total to 40 in the past week and to 7,876 over all.
Meanwhile, the number of active Covid cases fell from 928 on Friday to 753 on Sunday, according to the DHHR’s Monday report, spending its 15th consecutive day below 1,000.
The state’s positive test rate came in at 8.50 percent on Sunday, up from both Saturday (6.39 percent) and Friday (6.46 percent). It was the 16th straight day below double digits.
The number of patients hospitalized for the treatment of Covid fell to 229 as of Monday morning, the lowest it has been since Dec. 22 when it came in at 227. It was the 24th consecutive day below 300 and the 12th straight day below 250.
In its latest report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 75-year-old female from Putnam County, an 82-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 95-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 97-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old male from Harrison County, a 63-year-old female from McDowell County, a 78-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old male from Lewis County and an 81-year-old male from Cabell County.
