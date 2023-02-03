charleston, w.va. – In the last pandemic report of the week on Friday, Covid-related deaths in West Virginia dropped to one, tempering a run-up in cases that began on Sunday and claimed 46 people through Thursday.
At the same time, the state’s positive test rate moved into double digits for the first time in the past 13 days, posting a 13.0 percent rate. It was also the fourth time in the past 28 days that the rate was out of single digits. The rate is as high as it has been since registering a 13.46 percent reading on Jan. 4.
Also, the number of active Covid cases in the state jumped from 830 on Wednesday to 897 on Thursday, the 12th consecutive day below 1,000.
Hospitalizations, however, were down in the Friday report, dropping to 242 from 249, marking the 21st straight day below 300.
The DHHR confirmed the lone death in the Friday report was of a 58-year-old female from Wood County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.