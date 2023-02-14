charleston, w.va. – Even as the daily positive test rate hit a three-month low, the number of active Covid cases in West Virginia jumped from 780 to 933 in Tuesday’s state report, a one-day hike of nearly 20 percent.
Active cases have remained below 1,000 since Jan. 21 when they were reported at 1,005.
The positive test rate has spent the past 12 consecutive days in single digits, last seeing double digits on Feb. 1 when it came in at 11.26 percent.
The rate had not been this low since Nov. 12 when it recorded a 4.02 percent reading.
The number of patients hospitalized in the state with Covid stayed at 196 in the latest report, the third straight day below 200 and the 32nd day below 300.
The Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed three more Covid-related deaths in the Tuesday report: a 71-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year-old male from Hampshire County and a 76-year-old male from Raleigh County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.