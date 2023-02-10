charleston, w.va. – Statistics measuring the prevalence of Covid-19 in West Virginia ended the week with a shrug of the shoulders.
There were four more deaths on Thursday, pushing the weekly total since last Friday’s report to 37 and the state total to 7,904.
The number of active Covid cases jumped a bit, from 755 to 812 from Wednesday to Thursday, staying below 1,000 for the 19th consecutive day.
The test’s positive test rate was also up, from 6.29 percent to 6.93 percent, extending a run in single digits to 20 straight days.
The number of patients hospitalized for the disease, meanwhile, continued to fall, down to 205 from 209, threatening to break below 200 for the first time since Dec. 18. As it was, the number stayed below 300 for the 28th consecutive day.
In its Friday report, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 63-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year-old male from Jackson County, a 62-year-old female from Summers County and a 74-year-old male from Marshall County.
