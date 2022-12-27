Remarkably, as the state’s Covid positive test rate returned to double digits, as new cases are nearing 1,500 a day, as active cases remained above 1,000 and as hospitalizations jumped to levels not seen since late September, deaths from the highly infectious disease are nothing.
Literally.
Over the past nine days, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported zero Covid-related deaths, keeping the state total since the pandemic showed up in March of 2020 at 7,661.
And that is happening while the trend lines for all other measures are arcing higher.
Hospitalizations checked in at 264 in the Tuesday report. The last time they were this high was on Sept. 22 when they fell to 281 on the way down from a high of 397 on Sept. 9. The record high remains 1,097 set last winter on Feb. 2.
The recent uptick started at 114 on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving, and has shown little evidence of slowing its climb.
The positive test rate stuck its nose into double digits again on Dec. 19 at 10.66 percent, last doing so on Sept. 25 when it registered a 10.42 percent reading. In the DHHR’s Tuesday report it was at 10.45 percent, the fourth day in the last eight in double digits, but down from 13.40 percent the previous day.
The number of active Covid cases in the state came in at 1,078 in the Tuesday report, the 13th consecutive day above the 1,000 threshold, but down from Friday’s posting of 1,576.
Finally, the number of new cases reported Tuesday was 1,466 – well above the seven-day average of 263 on Dec. 26 as posted on the DHHR online database.
— By J. Damon Cain
