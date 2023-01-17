charleston, w.va. – The number of active Covid cases in West Virginia dropped below 1,000 on Sunday for the first time in 33 days and stayed there with a count of 860 on Monday, according to the latest count by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
That served as a profile of how all major markers of the highly infectious disease behaved over the past few days.
The number of deaths, which were averaging about 12 deaths a day for nine days ending last Thursday, came in at seven total for Friday through Sunday, and the positive test rate stayed in single digits for a third consecutive day and the sixth day in the past seven at 9.12 percent.
All three hospitalization statistical categories were also trending lower.
The number of patients being treated at an in-state hospital fell to 272, the fourth consecutive day the reading had come in below 300 after spending the previous 17 days above that mark.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit is also trending lower with the DHHR counting 35 such patients on Tuesday, the lowest count it has posted since Dec. 24.
And the number of patients on a ventilator for breathing assistance on Tuesday nearly returned to single digits, stopping at 10, two less than the day before. That was the lowest reading since Dec. 23.
In its daily report, the DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year-old male from Preston County, a 90-year-old female from Monroe County, a 63-year-old female from Fayette County, a 75-year-old male from Mason County, an 87-year-old male from Cabell County, an 82-year-old male from Berkeley County, and an 81-year-old female from Raleigh County.
