W.Va. Covid numbers improving

Coronavirus statistics in West Virginia continued to pull back from early January highs to levels in some categories not seen in nearly two months as coronavirus deaths and cases in the U.S. have dropped markedly over the past couple of weeks.
Meanwhile, Virginia has seen its first case of the United Kingdom Covid-19 virus variant, according to The Associated Press, detected in a resident of northern Virginia who had no recent travel history.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed the case of the variant Monday, which first emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020 and is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of Covid-19.
In West Virginia, new cases were down to 532, yet the daily positive test rate moved higher to 8.43 percent, the third consecutive jump since dropping to 5.43 on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Active cases totaled 24,365 in the Monday report of the Department of Health and Human Resources, a further decline from its record 29,257 on Jan. 10.
Also moving down were hospitalizations, which came in at 597, its first time below 600 since Nov. 30. Its high of 818 was set Jan. 5.
Continuing its dramatic fall, the number of patients on ventilator support fell to 63 on Monday, well off of its record 104 set Jan. 11 and the lowest it has been since Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.
The number of patients in intensive care also continued its downward march, dropping to 151 in the Tuesday report, well off of its record of 219 on Jan. 6 and the lowest it has been since Nov. 27.
In a hopeful take on the delivery of vaccines, which has been off to a slow start, President Joe Biden said on Monday that he believes America will be on track for 1 million vaccinations a day within the next three weeks, with the possibility of soon upping that number to 1.5 million vaccinations a day.
The president said on Monday that he thinks any American who wants a vaccine can expect to receive one by spring, according to The New York Times. He added, “I feel confident that by summer we’re gonna be well on our way to heading toward herd immunity.”
Deaths are running at an average of just under 3,100 a day, the Times noted, down from more than 3,350 less than two weeks ago. New cases are averaging about 170,000 a day, after peaking at around 250,000.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious-disease expert, says the improvements appear to be the result of a natural plateau after the holiday surge – and not the effect of the vaccine.
Across The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market, 101 new Covid cases were reported Monday, up from 94 in the Sunday report. Raleigh County led all others both days with 29 cases reported Sunday and 38 reported Monday.
Statewide, there were four deaths reported Monday, 23 on Sunday.
Regionally, over its past two reports, the DHHR has confirmed the deaths of two people from McDowell County, a 68-year-old man and a 64-year-old man, and two people from Fayette County, a 78-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,065), Berkeley (8,566), Boone (1,377), Braxton (726), Brooke (1,851), Cabell (6,782), Calhoun (203), Clay (324), Doddridge (397), Fayette (2,298), Gilmer (555), Grant (947), Greenbrier (2,155), Hampshire (1,324), Hancock (2,396), Hardy (1,162), Harrison (4,253), Jackson (1,547), Jefferson (3,182), Kanawha (10,718), Lewis (786), Lincoln (1,100), Logan (2,250), Marion (3,139), Marshall (2,675), Mason (1,488), McDowell (1,193), Mercer (3,819), Mineral (2,415), Mingo (1,866), Monongalia (6,839), Monroe (852), Morgan (848), Nicholas (1,005), Ohio (3,231), Pendleton (528), Pleasants (752), Pocahontas (547), Preston (2,365), Putnam (3,674), Raleigh (3,950), Randolph (2,106), Ritchie (530), Roane (445), Summers (649), Taylor (957), Tucker (438), Tyler (546), Upshur (1,420), Wayne (2,245), Webster (236), Wetzel (955), Wirt (310), Wood (6,345), Wyoming (1,507).