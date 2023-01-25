charleston, w.va. – The 2022-23 winter surge of Covid cases in West Virginia was but a speed bump compared to last winter’s record-setting stats, and now that the holidays are solidly deep in the rearview mirror, the daily count of infected and hospitalized and those who have died from complications of the highly infectious disease have begun to wane.
Active Covid cases climbed a tad in the Wednesday report, up from 787 in the Tuesday report to 795, but they also recorded the third consecutive day and the ninth day in the past 11 below 1,000. The last time active cases were under 800 on consecutive days was back in late November, just after Thanksgiving. A few days later, they topped 1,000 and stayed there for a full month, from Dec. 14 to Jan. 14.
The state’s positive test rate fell to 6.00 percent in the Wednesday report, down from 8.36 percent the day before. It was the fourth consecutive day and the 16th day in the last 19 the rate was in single digits.
Hospitalizations, too, trended lower to 251 in the Wednesday report, down seven for the day, marking the 12th straight day below 300.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported no new deaths on Tuesday, with total deaths remaining at 7,808.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.