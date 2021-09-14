If the Delta variant continues on its present path, and there are no indications that it won’t, soon there won’t be any record highs from last winter to topple.
The Tuesday pandemic report by the Department of Health and Human Resources counted 28,035 active cases of Covid-19, up 328 from the previous day and just shy of the 29,257 active cases from Jan. 11 that has topped all other days of the pandemic, which is in its 19th month in the Mountain State.
The cumulative positive test rate, too, is under assault as a daily rate of 15.87 percent reported Tuesday pulled the overall rate up to 5.54 percent, again just shy of a record – 5.69 percent on Feb. 3.
Al other records for important metrics are in the rearview mirror.
Hospitalizations totaled 879 in the Tuesday report, up 25 in a single day and well past the 818 counted on Jan. 5.
Patients in intensive care units numbered 267, up six from the previous day and well past last winter’s high of 219 on Jan. 6.
And there were 158 people on ventilators – 18 percent of all hospital admittances for Covid care – up one patient from Monday’s report. Last winter’s high was 104 on Jan. 11. On July 4, there were four Covid patients on ventilator support in the state.
The DHHR reported 23 additional Covid-related deaths on Tuesday, 14 via the state’s data reconciliation process. Of the other nine, five were from The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market: an 87-year-old male and an 80-year-old female from Summers County, a 52-year-old male from Fayette County, a 55-year-old female from Mercer County and a 48-year-old female from Greenbrier County.
All counties in The Register-Herald’s coverage area were again in red, the category indicating the highest transmission rates, on the state’s color-coded map. Statewide, 44 of 55 counties were in red.
The seven-day trend in Ralleigh County shows that nearly one in 10 confirmed cases of Covid is in the 5-11 age bracket and 28 percent of 532 cases are younger than 21. The corresponding statewide percentages for those age groups are 11.33 and 32.9.