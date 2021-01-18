W.Va. Covid map looking much less red

The color-coded map of West Virginia, used to measure the prevalence of coronavirus in each of the state’s 55 counties, was looking a little less hot under the collar on Monday.
In recent weeks, the map often showed as many as 54 counties in red, the worst of the five colors, and typically hosted a count in the 40s. On Monday, the number was 17.
Statistics from the daily pandemic report filed by the Department of Health and Human Resources supported the visual, showing a slackening in other areas as well.
Although the daily positive test rate of 6.19 percent was back above the cumulative rate, deaths were at eight on Monday and 15 on Sunday, well below the January average of 25 through Saturday.
Also, hospitalizations (643) have fallen precipitously, as have the number of patients in intensive care units (172), the number of active cases and, to a lesser degree, the number of patients on ventilator support (91).
The number of active cases is at 26,777, according to the DHHR Monday report, down steadily each day from 29,257 on Jan. 10. The last time the number was below 20,000 was Dec. 10.
All of the numbers are still high, near trend lines that took a dramatic turn up in early November. Across the country, the outlook has brightened a bit as well with daily cases falling from 300,594 on Jan. 8 to 169,641 reported Sunday, according to a New York Times database.
Still, over the past week, there has been an average of 218,971 cases per day in the U.S., an increase of 3 percent from the average two weeks earlier.
First doses of a Covid-19 vaccine now total 130,600 with 23,092 people fully vaccinated in West Virginia – about 1.3 percent of the state’s population.
Four hundred thousand people have now died of Covid-19 in the U.S. It took 12 weeks for the toll to spike from 200,000 to 300,000. The rise from 300,000 to 400,000 happened in less than five weeks.
A University of Washington model predicts 567,000 U.S. deaths by April 1.
Across southern West Virginia on Sunday, the DHHR had confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old man from Raleigh County and a 79-year-old woman from Fayette County. No deaths regionally were reported Monday.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,003), Berkeley (8,091), Boone (1,292), Braxton (676), Brooke (1,764), Cabell (6,458), Calhoun (188), Clay (301), Doddridge (365), Fayette (2,167), Gilmer (534), Grant (921), Greenbrier (2,056), Hampshire (1,231), Hancock (2,318), Hardy (1,087), Harrison (4,021), Jackson (1,488), Jefferson (3,019), Kanawha (10,336), Lewis (729), Lincoln (1,035), Logan (2,128), Marion (2,914), Marshall (2,554), Mason (1,366), McDowell (1,135), Mercer (3,690), Mineral (2,318), Mingo (1,770), Monongalia (6,500), Monroe (804), Morgan (819), Nicholas (937), Ohio (3,076), Pendleton (460), Pleasants (721), Pocahontas (511), Preston (2,234), Putnam (3,520), Raleigh (3,673), Randolph (1,933), Ritchie (497), Roane (403), Summers (633), Taylor (910), Tucker (417), Tyler (492), Upshur (1,274), Wayne (2,109), Webster (221), Wetzel (884), Wirt (293), Wood (6,107), Wyoming (1,426).