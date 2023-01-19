charleston, w.va. – Hospitalizations for the treatment of Covid-19 are at their lowest level since the day after Christmas, inching down to 261 from 265 in the state’s Thursday report.
It was the sixth consecutive day that hospitalizations were below 300, creating a trend line very much like what is being seen in other major Covid categories.
While the number of patients who were in an intensive care unit ticked up from 37 to 40 in the Thursday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Thursday also marked the sixth consecutive day that the number was below 50.
The number of active Covid cases in the state fell to 889 from 911 from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to the DHHR report, and that was the fourth straight day it had stayed below 1,000.
The state’s positive test rate stayed below double digits for a fifth consecutive day, moving up to 7.56 percent on Wednesday from 7.54 percent the previous day.
The DHHR report recorded no additional Covid-related deaths in the previous 24 hours.
