W.Va. Covid hospitalizations hit record

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 in West Virginia hit a record 254 as reported Monday by the Department of Health and Human Resources, continuing a spike mirrored by an increase in infections caused by the deadly disease across the state.
The state recorded 352 confirmed cases of Covid-19, pushing its total to 25,235. Since Oct. 1, the state has aded 8,950 cases, or nearly 300 per day, for a 55 percent spike in one month.
Hospitalizations have added 90 to their total in the past month, a jump of 55 percent as well.
Also setting a record on Monday were the number of patients, 84, in an intensive care unit, a rise of 30 in the past month – again, a 55 percent hike.
And while patients on a ventilator totaled 33 in the Monday report, that was not a record, though up from 18 on Oct. 22.
Across the nine-county region that makes up The Register-Herald primary market, Wyoming County has seen a swift acceleration of cases. Since Oct. 1, the county has added 243 confirmed cases, including five on Monday, pushing its total to 364.
Wyoming now sports an infection rate of 77.75 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average, the worst rate in the state.
Raleigh County added 14 cases in the Monday report, giving it 880 since the pandemic hit the state in March. Its infection rate checked in at 23.17 on Monday.
Mercer County, too, has been struggling to control the spread of the virus and it added 13 cases on Monday, seeing its infection rate stay at 24.80 from the Sunday report but down from 35.50 on Oct. 26, one week ago.
Elsewhere across the region, Greenbrier County had two cases dropped from its total while Monroe and McDowell counties each added one. Nicholas and Summers counties each added two cases and Fayette County added three.
The state’s daily positive test rate was 4.19 percent on Monday, lifting its cumulative rate to 2.95 percent.
The DHHR confirmed the Covid-related death of a 71-year-old woman from Grant County, the 458th attributed to the disease.
Cases per county: Barbour (188), Berkeley (1,709), Boone (415), Braxton (76), Brooke (253), Cabell (1,559), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (799), Gilmer (65), Grant (200), Greenbrier (215), Hampshire (146), Hancock (244), Hardy (109), Harrison (688), Jackson (420), Jefferson (634), Kanawha (3,894), Lewis (115), Lincoln (268), Logan (805), Marion (425), Marshall (451), Mason (183), McDowell (132), Mercer (816), Mineral (250), Mingo (669), Monongalia (2,378), Monroe (267), Morgan (161), Nicholas (193), Ohio (649), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (73), Preston (227), Putnam (1,001), Raleigh (880), Randolph (431), Ritchie (56), Roane (115), Summers (142), Taylor (174), Tucker (67), Tyler (58), Upshur (279), Wayne (630), Webster (38), Wetzel (232), Wirt (56), Wood (748), Wyoming (364).