charleston, w.va. – Hospitalizations for the treatment of Covid-19 fell below the 200 mark on Saturday and stayed there on Sunday, according to the state, continuing a downward trend for one of the major categories used by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to mark the prevalence of the highly infectious disease.
The last time hospitalizations were this low was on Dec. 18 of last year when they fell to 187 from 194 the day before. That was at the end of a stretch reaching back to Sept. 30 when the number stayed below 200.
Also trending lower in the DHHR’s Monday report, the number of Covid patients in a hospital on Saturday was at 193, down from 203 the day before. On Sunday, the number moved up to 195, the 31st day below 300 and, now, the second straight day beneath 200.
After brushing up against the 1,000 mark where it has not been now in 22 days, the number of active Covid cases settled at 780 on Sunday following readings of 904 on Saturday and 966 on Friday.
That was over a weekend that saw six more Covid-related deaths added to the state’s total, 7,910, compared to nine deaths last weekend.
The state’s positive test rate leveled off at 6.79 percent on Sunday after touching 4.53 percent on Friday, a low not seen since Dec. 3 of last year when the reading dropped to 4.34 percent.
In its Monday report, the DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old female from Marshall County, a 77-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year-old female from Cabell County and a 93-year-old female from Upshur County.
