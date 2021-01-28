W.Va. Covid deaths spike in January

With 30 more Covid-related deaths reported Thursday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, January became the deadliest month of the pandemic.
Statewide, there have been 1,983 reported deaths so far, with 603 coming in December and 622 in January with three days to go until the end of the month.
As in West Virginia, reports of new cases continue to fall sharply across the country. The United States is averaging about 90,000 fewer cases each day than at its peak earlier this month. In West Virginia in Thursday’s report, the positive test rate fell to 4.82 percent with 787 new Covid cases – both numbers lower than trends over the past month.
All hospitalization statistics and the number of active cases in the state continued to fall from record highs this past month.
The risk of contracting the virus, however, remains extremely high across most of the country including Raleigh, Wyoming, Monroe and Greenbrier counties, according to an analysis of coronavirus case and testing data by The New York Times and public health experts.
Additionally, thousands of deaths continue to be announced each day across the country. According to The New York Times, five states – Alabama, Montana, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Washington – reached seven-day death records on Wednesday.
About 1.2 million people are receiving a coronavirus vaccination every day. But only about 6.5 percent of people in the country have received an initial dose, and only about 1.3 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to a New York Times data analysis.
In West Virginia, the DHHR reported Thursday that 51,741 people had received both vaccine shots required for protection against the highly infectious disease. The Times database reported 9.7 percent of the state’s population had received one vaccination shot, and 2.8 percent had received two.
Across southern West Virginia, the DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 59-year-old woman from McDowell County, a 70-year-old man from Mercer County, a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County, an 89-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 92-year-old woman from Mercer County and a 72-year-old woman from Fayette County.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,094), Berkeley (8,762), Boone (1,411), Braxton (745), Brooke (1,884), Cabell (6,936), Calhoun (209), Clay (342), Doddridge (402), Fayette (2,341), Gilmer (562), Grant (981), Greenbrier (2,205), Hampshire (1,362), Hancock (2,451), Hardy (1,187), Harrison (4,384), Jackson (1,580), Jefferson (3,270), Kanawha (10,920), Lewis (823), Lincoln (1,118), Logan (2,349), Marion (3,255), Marshall (2,740), Mason (1,519), McDowell (1,220), Mercer (3,864), Mineral (2,455), Mingo (1,896), Monongalia (6,944), Monroe (876), Morgan (858), Nicholas (1,036), Ohio (3,334), Pendleton (545), Pleasants (764), Pocahontas (554), Preston (2,392), Putnam (3,778), Raleigh (4,038), Randolph (2,173), Ritchie (553), Roane (460), Summers (659), Taylor (996), Tucker (449), Tyler (563), Upshur (1,462), Wayne (2,318), Webster (245), Wetzel (987), Wirt (325), Wood (6,442), Wyoming (1,544).