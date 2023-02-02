charleston, w.va. – The daily Covid-related death count has been climbing at a relatively brisk pace this week – 14 in the Monday report, 13 on Tuesday, four on Wednesday and then back up to 14 more on Thursday – pushing the weekly total to 45 and the average daily death count to over 11, while the overall total has risen to 7,866.
The daily positive test rate jumped from 6.52 percent to 9.37 percent in the report prepared by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). It is now approaching double digits, where it has not been the past 12 days, staying in single digits in 21 of the past 23 days.
Meanwhile, of a less concerning note, the number of active Covid cases in the state stayed at 830 from Wednesday’s report to Thursday’s. Active cases also stayed below 1,000 for the 11th consecutive day and the 16th day in the last 18.
Hospitalizations for treatment of the disease also remained static, holding at 249 from Wednesday to Thursday, marking the eighth consecutive day below 250 and the 20th day below 300.
In its daily report the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 67-year-old male from Jackson County, a 93-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 76-year-old male from Logan County, an 83-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 82-year-old male from Nicholas County, a 68-year-old female from Clay County, an 82-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 88-year-old female from Ohio County, a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 49-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 53-year-old male from Fayette County, a 52-year-old female from Jackson County, an 83-year-old female from Roane County and a 78-year-old female from Raleigh County.
